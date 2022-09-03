Worker crushed, killed by machinery Friday morning at Swansea plant

SWANSEA — A 59-year-old worker in Swansea was killed early Friday morning when he was crushed by hydraulic machinery at Century Castings Corporation, Swansea police said.

The incident happened at around 6 a.m. The business is at 1300 North Illinois Street.

Chief Steve Johnson said in a social media post that police responded within one minute of the call and several workers and officers used a large pry to lift the machine off of the man. Emergency workers performed CPR on him and a helicopter was dispatched.

Police and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating. The victim’s name had not yet been released.

"Swansea emergency responders send their condolences to the family," the Facebook post said. "Century Castings has been a long time employer in Swansea and employed generations of employees."