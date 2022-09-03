 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Worker crushed, killed by machinery Friday morning at Swansea plant

  • 0

SWANSEA — A 59-year-old worker in Swansea was killed early Friday morning when he was crushed by hydraulic machinery at Century Castings Corporation, Swansea police said.

The incident happened at around 6 a.m. The business is at 1300 North Illinois Street.

Chief Steve Johnson said in a social media post that police responded within one minute of the call and several workers and officers used a large pry to lift the machine off of the man. Emergency workers performed CPR on him and a helicopter was dispatched.

Police and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating. The victim’s name had not yet been released.

"Swansea emergency responders send their condolences to the family," the Facebook post said. "Century Castings has been a long time employer in Swansea and employed generations of employees."

People are also reading…

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News