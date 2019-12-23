Early in the year, an experienced and venerable former colleague of mine said it simply with the utmost clarity: “It’s just practice.”

Those words, slowly settling in over the next few days, would erase a growing anxiety I held before my first 11-day trip to Florida to document Cardinals spring training. Knowing that news from Jupiter in February is some of the most anticipated journalism in St. Louis, I had for years shuddered at shouldering such responsibility for the country's most baseball-thirsty fans.

Also in 2019, a surprise opportunity arose to shoot a performance by jazz trumpeter Terence Blanchard. The conclusion of that performance triggered apprehension because I had only minutes to devise a plan to shoot an engaging portrait of him. And I had to do it with no lights inside a static office building setting.

I was also tasked with shooting cover photos for two of our most fretted-over sections: the all-important sports season previews.

One featured a newly acquired Gold Glove slugger to help bolster the roster in the upcoming, do-or-die 2019 Cardinals season (now in the history books).

The other featured the stars of the Stanley Cup-winning Blues, poised to dominate a new season.

My year also saw a museum fire that, at first, seemed devastating, but proved to be less costly than feared; a new cast of exotic animals at Grant's Farm to soothe the sad memories of pachyderms passed; a history-making curtain call ovation at Busch Stadium after a former hero hit a home run while wearing the opposing team's jersey; and a moment that illustrated what has been undoubtedly a stressful year for Kimberly M. Gardner, arguably one of the more scrutinized first-term St. Louis circuit attorneys in modern times.

These were interesting sights to close out the teens.

Looking forward to covering the '20s.

