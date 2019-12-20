The group assembled quietly, with brightly colored signs and hopeful hugs, for what was to be a heavy-hearted occasion. It was a chilly day in mid-October and we were gathered behind the parking lot of Family Dollar on Halls Ferry Road near where 12-year-old Akeelah Jackson was struck.

We were attending a prayer vigil for Akeelah, affectionately called "Ke Ke," who was clinging to the last strands of life after being hit by a St. Louis County police officer during a pursuit the week before. The several dozen family and friends prayed for healing for Akeelah. They prayed for the doctors treating her. They prayed for the anguished family. And then they prayed for the officer that struck her.

I don’t know if I’ve ever seen such strength.

They had every right to lash out at the horrible circumstance. They could have wished upon him the same nightmare they were living. But they didn’t. If there was one moment from 2019 that will stay with me, it was this one.

Akeelah later died from her injuries. I cried when I heard the news. I still cry about it sometimes. I know her family’s pain is exponential. Still, I think about their grace under the circumstances. Her family showed how real love isn’t easy — that it takes overriding our natural tendencies to choose the higher ground at our lowest points.

Not enough is said about forgiveness.

In an age where strength is judged by an unwillingness to back down or apologize, the strength of forgiveness is too often overlooked. If they could set aside their pain and choose forgiveness in the biggest of matters, then perhaps we can find it in ourselves to do so in smaller ones.

Do it for Akeelah.

