Shardae Edmondson, 11, is consoled by her mother Sharonda Edmondson and sister Zha'lea Thompson, 7, during a vigil Herzog Elementary School in St. Louis for children murdered in St. Louis on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. Shardae and Zha'lea were sisters of 8-year-old Jurnee Thompson who was killed by a stray bullet last Friday night. Sharonda was Jurnee's mother. Photo by David Carson,
I apologize. I loathe writing these introductions for our year-end best photos section. I never really know what to say that doesn’t feel forced or trite. So I’ll try to keep it short.
This year I covered more than 40 homicides, shootings, funerals or vigils for victims of violence in our community. Compounding the tragedy of all the violence in 2019 is that too many victims were children. One was 8-year-old Jurnee Thompson, who was killed by a stray bullet in August.
The heart-wrenching photo of Jurnee’s sisters and mother, consoling each other during a candlelight vigil for her and other children killed in violence is one of the images that has stayed with me. It’s a sad, uncomfortable photo to see. That’s part of the reason why I choose it to lead my portion of this section.
For as much as I love to shoot beautiful photos of the harvest moon rising above the Arch and how much fun it is shoot Cardinals games, it’s equally important to me that photojournalists be there for important issues like violence in our community. Sometimes that means presenting photos that make us uncomfortable and sad about the world we live in.
The gunman who fired the bullet that killed Jurnee has eluded justice and Jurnee’s case remains open.
Vigil for murdered children in St. Louis
Harvest Moon over St. Louis 2019
The Harvest Moon rises over the St. Louis skyline and the Arch on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. Friday's full moon was a mircomoon, which happens when the moon is full and it’s at the furthest point in its orbit around Earth. It might have appeared slightly smaller than usual as it was is the smallest full moon of 2019. Photo by David Carson,
St. Louis Police swear in 22 new officers
Xander Pennington, 2, smiles as his dad, newly sworn-in police officer James Pennington, puts his uniform hat on him after a graduation ceremony on Thursday, June 27, 2019. Officer Pennington was among 22 new police officers who graduated from the St. Louis police academy and were sworn in as officers during a ceremony at Harris-Stowe State University on Thursday. The St. Louis police department has 147 fewer officers than the 1,328 it is authorized to employ and is actively recruiting new officers to fill academy classes. Photo by David Carson,
Storm clouds over Alton, Illinois
A truck drives west out of Alton, Illinois over the Clark Bridge as clouds from a severe warned thunderstorm roll in on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. The storm dropped the temperature from the day’s high of 95 around 3:30 p.m. to 73 degrees at 7 p.m. As many as 21,000 Ameren customers were without power, primarily in north St. Louis County. Photo by David Carson,
Waterloo community holds candlelight vigil for Trooper Nick Hopkins
Waterloo Junior High School 8th grade football team members Nate Phillips, left, and Nathan Klein, take part in a candlelight vigil for Illinois State Police Trooper Nick Hopkins on the football field at Waterloo Junior High School on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. More than 1,000 people showed up for the vigil. Trooper Hopkins was shot and killed on Aug. 23 in an exchange of gunfire with a suspect as the Illinois State Police SWAT team executed a search warrant at a duplex in East St. Louis. The visitation for Hopkins will be Saturday at Waterloo High School from 3-9 p.m. A first-responder and military walk-through will begin at 6 p.m. His funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Sunday at Waterloo High School. Photo by David Carson,
Mississippi River flooding in Alton
A car drives through Mississippi River floodwater in downtown Alton on Monday, May 6, 2019. Floodwater from the Mississippi River closed streets in downtown, forced the closure of the Argosy Casino and flooded the basements of several businesses. The Mississippi River is expected to crest at 34.8 feet later on Monday, almost 14 feet above flood stage. In the flood of 1993, the Mississippi River crested at 42.72 feet. The red-painted line beneath the American flag on the grain silos denotes the height of floodwater in 1993. Photo by David Carson,
Mississippi River flooding in St. Charles County
Emily Kientzel empties out her grandmother Joan FitzGerald's boot that filled with Mississippi River floodwater as they were checking on the home of a friend outside of Portage des Sioux on Sunday, June 2, 2019. The pair are standing on the second-story balcony of the home that has more than a foot of water in it. Photo by David Carson,
Mississippi River Flooding
St Patrick's Catholic Church is swamped with floodwater from the Mississippi River during historic flooding in Grafton on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. The river crested at 35.17 ft. on June 7, the second highest on record for Grafton. Photo by David Carson,
Water rescue in Wildwood
Firefighters from Eureka and the Metro West Fire Protection Districts wade through water rushing over Fox Creek Crossing Drive in Wildwood to reach a man who was stuck in a truck on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. When firefighters first arrived on the scene water was flowing over the hood on the pickup truck. Firefighters were able to get the man a life vest and several rescue boats were positioned along the creek in case the truck was swept away. Water levels on the creek began falling and the decision was made not to risk the lives of rescue personal while the man in the truck was secure and the water was receding. The man was stranded in the truck for about 3 hours as firefighters waited for the water to fall so they could safely get him to dry land. Photo by David Carson,
Tornado Damage in Jefferson City
Debris is strewn about after a tornado tore roofs off of buildings in the Hawthorne Park apartments in Jefferson City, Mo. on Thursday, May 23, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
New stage highlights The Muny's 101st season opener
Savannah Burks, 5, from Hazelwood, plays with bubbles in the picnic area at The Muny during opening night of outdoor theater's 101st season in St. Louis on Monday, June 10, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
2019 World Taxidermy & Fish Carving Championships in Springfield, Mo.
Taxidermist Ashley Barrett, Chambersburg, Pa., grooms the fur on a mountain lion mount for a photoshoot before it's entered for judging during 2019 World Taxidermy & Fish Carving Championships in Springfield, Mo. on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
Cardinals Winter Warm-Up Sunday, Fredbird
Kimberly Roback tries to coax her daughter Olivia Roback, 2, up to meet the St. Louis Cardinals mascot Fredbird during the Cardinals Winter Warm-Up on Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019. Olivia eventually warmed to Fredbird and allowed herself to be photographed with the mascot. The Roback's are from Creve Coeur. Photo By David Carson,
Rain delays Opening Day until Friday
Peak Price-Hancock, 7, tries to catch raindrops in his mouth outside the Busch Stadium team store as a steady rain falls in St. Louis on Thursday, April 4, 2019. Thursday was supposed to be Opening Day of the 2019 season at Busch Stadium but the Cardinals decided to move the game until Friday when better weather is expected. "It's my birthday," said Peak who turned seven on Thursday. Peak and his family, are from outside Lexington, Kentucky and are visiting St. Louis for the weekend. Photo by David Carson,
Body found in SUV parked on 5000 block of Wren Ave
A woman who wanted only to be identified as "Deb" rakes leaves in her yard as police (right) investigate the scene where a body was found inside an SUV parked on the 5000 block of Wren Avenue in St. Louis on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Residents say the SUV had been parked along the street for at least several days. Photo by David Carson,
USA vs. New Zealand, pre-Women's World Cup friendly at Busch Stadium in St. Louis
The ball bounces into the net for second goal the game scored by United States midfielder Rose Lavelle (second from the left) during a women's international friendly soccer match between the United States and New Zealand at Busch Stadium in St. Louis Thursday, May 16, 2019. The game is a warm-up for both teams who are playing in the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup that starts on June 7, in Paris, France. Lavelle scored the second goal in Women’s World Cup Final to secure a 2-0 victory over the Netherlands. Photo by David Carson,
USA vs. New Zealand, pre-Women's World Cup friendly at Busch Stadium in St. Louis
United States forward Alex Morgan goes over New Zealand midfielder Katie Duncan in the first half during a women's international friendly soccer match between the United States and New Zealand at Busch Stadium in St. Louis Thursday, May 16, 2019. The game is a warm-up for both teams who are playing in the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup that starts on June 7, in Paris, France. Photo by David Carson,
St. Louis Blues fans paints his yard with log
Life-long St. Louis Blues fan Zac Pyles, 34, paints the front yard of his home on En Cino Drive in Hazelwood on Friday, May 24, 2019, with the logo of the St. Louis Blues to celebrate the team's trip to the Stanley Cup Final. The Blues will face the Boston Bruins in the first game of a seven-game series on Monday at 7 pm. Pyles says he paints his yard every year the Blues make the playoffs. "I'm just doing it for fun. It's a good way to meet your neighbors. Everyone drives by and gives three honks for 'Let's Go Blues'' says Pyles who started painting his lawn years ago to it to post on Facebook for his friends to enjoy. Pyles first painted his lawn this year when the Blues began the playoffs on April 10th and repainted it on Friday to freshen it up for the finals. Photo by David Carson,
St. Louis Blues fans with logo painted on yards adds Stanley Cup
Zac Pyles, 34, use field marking spray paint to add the Stanley Cup to the St. Louis Blues logo he painted on the front yard of his home on En Cino Drive in Hazelwood on Friday, June 14, 2019. Pyles has been painting the logo on his lawn for years when the Blues made the playoffs; he repainted when with Blues made the Stanley Cup Final adding the word "Gloria" and repainted it again Friday adding the Stanley Cup to the NHL champion Blues logo. It took the season ticket holder eight hours and 32 cans of spray paint to create the image. "Everybody is getting excited about it, so that's why I do it" says Pyles "It's a good way to celebrate". Photo by David Carson,
Stanley Cup in St. Louis after Blues win championship
St. Louis Blues star Vladimir Tarasenko, left, presents the Stanley Cup to Ethan Sonderman, 17, to hold up and kiss as Sonderman is surrounded by a crowd of other St. Louis Blues fans outside of OB Clark's in Brentwood on Thursday, June 13, 2019, where a group of players gathered to celebrate their winning the Stanley Cup. Tarasenko was on the deck at OB Clark's when he spotted Sonderman, who has Duchenne muscular dystrophy and uses a wheelchair to get around, and told Sonderman that he'd bring the Stanley Cup to him. Tarasenko then brought the cup out fo the bar and through the crowd outside to Sonderman who, held the cup, kissed it and raised it up to the cheers of the crowd. Photo by David Carson,
St. Louis Blues Stanley Cup victory parade
A large crowd of people filed into the Arch grounds and lined Market Street to help the St. Louis Blues celebrate winning the Stanley Cup with a parade and rally in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
15-year-old boy shot, killed at home in north St. Louis County
Ronetta Davis, 16, center, is consoled by her cousin Sonota Rush, right, near the a homicide scene in the10300 block of Ross Circle in north St. Louis County where Ronetta’s 15-year-old brother Antione Brown was shot and killed in his home early on Friday, Sept. 27, 2919. Relatives of the boy say that he had recently been receiving threats via social media. Photo by David Carson,
New stage highlights The Muny's 101st season opener
Muny workers check Sister Dorothy Guadalupe with a metal-detecting wand on her way in to see “Guys and Dolls” during opening night of The Muny's 101st season in St. Louis on Monday, June 10, 2019. "We always try to make it to The Muny" said Sister Dorothy who is home in St. Louis visiting family. Sister Dorothy, a 1982 graduate of Cor Jesu Academy, is now a member of the Sisters of Life in New York but she is currently pursuing a degree in Washington, D.C. Photo by David Carson,
Officer Michael Langsdorf remembered
North County Police Cooperative officer George Vargas rests his head on the memorial set up to fellow North County officer Michael Langsdorf outside the North County Police Cooperative's Criminal Investigations building at 8027 Page Avenue in Vinita Park on Monday, June 24, 2019. Langsdorf was shot and killed by a suspect trying to pass a bad check at Clay's Wellston Food Market on Sunday. Photo by David Carson,
Bird in flower field
A grackle flies through a field of flowers growing out of cornfield north of Elsah, Ill on Monday, May 6, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
Michael Brown birthday grave visit
Michael Brown's mother Lesley McSpadden places her hand on her son's headstone as they visit his grave in St. Peters Cemetery in Normandy on Brown's birthday on Monday, May 20, 2019. Brown would've been 23. Photo by David Carson,
Ferguson Civilian Review Board meets in August 2019
Ferguson resident Angelique Kidd takes a break from knitting a blanket to take notes on the statements by the Ferguson Civilian Review Board during a meeting at Ferguson City Hall on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019. Kidd was the only member of the public beside four members of the media to attend the meeting. Photo by David Carson,
Michael Brown memorial on Canfield Drive in Ferguson
Milwaukee Excellence Charter School students Tucson Harris-Hughes (left), 12, and Taliya Wilbert, 14, read the plaque along Canfield Drive in Ferguson that severs as a memorial to Michael Brown on Friday, May 17, 2019. The plaque and a bronze dove further down the street were installed in 2015. The memorial plaque on Canfield Drive has become a place of pilgrimage where individuals and groups in tour buses often stop by to pay their respects to Brown and the protests that occurred in 2014. Photo by David Carson,
“As I See You: A Tribute to Mike Brown Jr.,” exhibit opens
Ferguson resident Marquetta Smith, left, shows her daughters Xeniah Trussel, 7, and Kyera Smith, 12, one of art works featuring an image of Michael Brown during the opening of the “As I See You: A Tribute to Mike Brown Jr.,” exhibit at the Urban League's Community Empowerment Center on West Florissant Avenue in Ferguson on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. The art installation was curated by Cal Brown, Michael Brown's step mother, and members of the Artivists STL artists/activists collective features images and remembrances of Micheal Brown will be on display at the Urban League through this weekend. "She (Xeniah) was his cousin. So I brought her to this so she can see who he was and learn about what happened" said Smith. Photo by David Carson,
Ferguson five years later
Recently elected Ferguson city council member Fran Griffin, left, and newly hired Ferguson police chief Jason Armstrong, center, talk as protesters block traffic on South Florissant Road in Ferguson on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Friday marked the fifth anniversary of the shooting that became a pivotal point in race relations and policing in American history. A short time later, after some verbal warnings, four protesters were arrested for standing in the road and blocking traffic. Photo by David Carson,
Ferguson five years later
Ferguson police officers arrest Ferguson resident Emily Davis for holding a banner and blocking traffic on South Florissant Road in Ferguson on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Four protesters were arrested for standing in the road and blocking traffic and a fifth man who appeared to be intoxicated and arguing with protesters was arrested later in the night. About 40 people showed up outside the police station to protest on the fifth anniversary of Michael Brown being shot and killed by Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson. Photo by David Carson,
University South Carolina vs University of Missouri
Missouri Tigers defensive lineman Jordan Elliott pins down South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Ryan Hilinski after Hilinski threw an incomplete pass in the third quarter during a game between the University South Carolina vs University of Missouri at Faurot Field, at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo. on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
St. Louis Cardinals Opening Day 2019
Cardinals fans dance to the music of a DJ at Ballpark Village across the street from Busch Stadium on Opening Day of the Cardinals 2019 season in St. Louis Friday, April 5, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
Colorado Rockies vs St. Louis Cardinals
The St. Louis Cardinals Jose Martinez watches play from the bench during a game between the Colorado Rockies and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. Martinez has been out hurt but is expected to return to the lineup soon. Photo by David Carson,
St. Louis Cardinals vs Atlanta Braves
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas cools off in the dugout in between innings of a game he wasn't pitching in during a game between the Atlanta Braves and St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Saturday, May 25, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
Washington Nationals vs St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Dexter Fowler makes a leaping catch at the wall to save a home run in the eighth inning during a game between the Washington Nationals and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
San Francisoco Giants vs St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong makes a leaping throw to first for the out to end the seventh inning during a game between the San Francisco Giants and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals
The St. Louis Cardinals bench runs out on to the field after the Cardinals won a National League Central Division championship by winning a game between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Tyler O'Neill pours beer down his throat as the Cardinals celebrate winning the National League Central Division by beating the Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
St. Louis Cardinals vs Atlanta Braves, Game 1 NLDS in Atlanta
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel throws in the second inning during Game 1 of the National League Division Series between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park in Atlanta on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
St. Louis Cardinals vs Atlanta Braves, Game 1 NLDS in Atlanta
St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Dexter Fowler’s helmet comes flying off as he slides into third on a base hit by Tommy Edman during Game 1 of the National League Division Series between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park in Atlanta on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
Adam Wainwright pitches in NLDS in 2019
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright celebrates getting a strikeout to end the sixth inning during Game 3 of the National League Division Series between the Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
St. Louis Cardinals vs Atlanta Braves, Game 1 NLDS in Atlanta
St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Carlos Martinez and St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina talk on the mound after Martinez gave up a homer to Atlanta Braves center fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. in the ninth inning during Game 1 of the National League Division Series between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park in Atlanta on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
St. Louis Cardinals vs Washington Nationals, Game 4 NLCS in Washington
Washington Nationals relief pitcher Daniel Hudson and Washington Nationals catcher Yan Gomes leap into each other's arms after the Nationals won Game 4 of the National League Championship Series-clinching a sweep of the series between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
St. Louis Cardinals vs Washington Nationals, Game 4 NLCS in Washington
St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Harrison Bader watches the Nationals celebrate winning the National League Championship Series between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
St. Louis Blues visit President Trump at White House with Stanley Cup
President Donald Trump gestures to St. Louis Blues left winger Alexander Steen as he flashes a smile with a few missing teeth as members of the St. Louis Blues are honored as the 2019 Stanley Cup Champions with a visit in the Rose Garden of the White House on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Washington, D.C. Photo by David Carson,
Final section of old Champ Clark Bridge demolished
Explosive demolition charges on the eastern portion of the old Champ Clark Bridge are set off to drop the steel trusses of the bridge into the Mississippi River in Louisiana, Mo. on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. The old Champ Clark Bridge was opened in 1928 to carry traffic along U.S. Route 54 over the Mississippi River. The new Champ Clark Bridge, pictured to the right, opened to the public on Aug. 3, 2019. This western part of the old bridge was demolished in October. Crews will now use cranes to clear the debris out of the water and heavy equipment to tear down the bridge piers. Photo by David Carson,
