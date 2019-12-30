I apologize. I loathe writing these introductions for our year-end best photos section. I never really know what to say that doesn’t feel forced or trite. So I’ll try to keep it short.

This year I covered more than 40 homicides, shootings, funerals or vigils for victims of violence in our community. Compounding the tragedy of all the violence in 2019 is that too many victims were children. One was 8-year-old Jurnee Thompson, who was killed by a stray bullet in August.

The heart-wrenching photo of Jurnee’s sisters and mother, consoling each other during a candlelight vigil for her and other children killed in violence is one of the images that has stayed with me. It’s a sad, uncomfortable photo to see. That’s part of the reason why I choose it to lead my portion of this section.

For as much as I love to shoot beautiful photos of the harvest moon rising above the Arch and how much fun it is shoot Cardinals games, it’s equally important to me that photojournalists be there for important issues like violence in our community. Sometimes that means presenting photos that make us uncomfortable and sad about the world we live in.

The gunman who fired the bullet that killed Jurnee has eluded justice and Jurnee’s case remains open.