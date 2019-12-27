One of the best aspects of being a newspaper photographer is the variety that can come with each workday.

Part of it could be photographing a recipe for the cover of Let’s Eat, and then being sent to find what we call a standalone feature — a photograph not connected to a story, like dogs playing in the park. But one of the more challenging assignments I had this year was not because of any difficulty in the photo subject — it was to not inadvertently reveal a surprise.

Bayless Elementary special education teacher Therese Shain was being awarded the $25,000 Milken Educator Award during a school assembly. But she didn't know that. So the challenge for me was positioning myself to get a clear shot of her hearing the good news, while not focusing on her too much ahead of time to make her wonder why she was getting extra attention.

One of the other things I like to watch out for is a connection between people. This is demonstrated in the loving look Mike Brown Sr. and his daughter, Mikelle, shared during a press conference, and in the warm hug Honduran refugee Alex Garcia gave his son, Caleb, after a press conference.

Sometimes a press conference can offer an opportunity for more interesting photos than of someone just standing in front of the microphone, reading from a prepared statement.

