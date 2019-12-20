St. Louis firefighter Patrick Ferguson carries one of the injured babies as fellow firefighter Mike Perkins applies oxygen on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, on their way to a waiting ambulance. Four children were rescued from a second floor apartment in the 1300 block of Ohio. The children were apparently left alone in the apartment.
J.B. Forbes
When I first started working at the Post-Dispatch back in 1975, I was concerned about making a good impression on the editors. I was determined to show them that I could come back from any news event with a picture.
So, one night when the police/fire scanner announced that a house was on fire on the city's South Side, I grabbed my cameras and raced to the scene.
I remember that the house was a two-story with stairs leading up to the front door. Hoses snaked up to the open door and continued up the stairs to the second floor. But, the fire seemed to be contained to the inside of the house. I couldn’t see any fire or firefighters on the outside of the building. That is when I decided to follow the hoses up the stairs to the second floor. Water was cascading down the dark stairs, but that didn’t deter me from getting to the action.
In a second-floor bedroom I stood and watched two firefighters shooting water at the fire. They had their backs to me, so they didn’t know I had joined them.
I then took my one and only photo using my flash. The two firefighters nearly jumped out of their suits. They thought there had been an electrical explosion. They turned on me and asked me what the heck I was doing in the building. I told them that I was desperately trying to get a picture. They told me I’d better get out of the building or I would get them in big trouble. So I did.
Since that fateful day, I’ve been to literally hundreds of fires. Needless to say, I’ve never again made the mistake of going into a burning building to try and get a picture.
What makes it all worthwhile is when I cover a fire and watch firefighters rescue kids and save lives as they did on Ohio Street on Aug. 15.
Thirty of JB Forbes' favorite photos from 2019
Blues player David Perron takes his turn hoisting the Stanley Cup at the end of Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins at TD Garden in Boston.
J.B. Forbes
Thirty of JB Forbes' favorite photos from 2019
St. Louis firefighter Brian Jackson from Engine 26, stops to feed three boxer dogs on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, after helping put out a house fire in the 4300 block of Randall Place. Jackson said all the firefighters at his engine house are dog lovers. He said they buy dog treats that they carry with them on fire calls. Jackson said they have to deal with dogs all the time. "Even bad dogs respond to wavy bacon treats," he said.
J.B. Forbes
Thirty of JB Forbes' favorite photos from 2019
An Amish family rides down a country road on Sept. 21, 2019, outside of Parsons, Kansas.
J.B. Forbes
Thirty of JB Forbes' favorite photos from 2019
Chicago Blackhawks players get ready for their game on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, during the tenth annual NHL Sled Classic presented by USA Hockey at the Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights. They are, from left, Justin Kreger, Frank Pierson and Travis Dodson.
J.B. Forbes
Thirty of JB Forbes' favorite photos from 2019
Destinee Williams, 30, holds her nose on Monday, July 22, 2019, while she points at the mold growing on the walls of a vacant apartment below hers at the Windham Chase Apartments in Spanish Lake. The apartment had soggy, wet carpeting and smelled of mold and mildew.
J.B. Forbes
Thirty of JB Forbes' favorite photos from 2019
Blues player Brayden Schenn and Coyotes player Niklas Hjalmarsson collide on the boards during the second period on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, during the game between the St. Louis Blues and the Arizona Coyotes at the Enterprise Center.
J.B. Forbes
Thirty of JB Forbes' favorite photos from 2019
Frost covers the trees at sunrise near the Big River valley on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Cedar Hill, Missouri.
J.B. Forbes
Thirty of JB Forbes' favorite photos from 2019
St. Louis firefighters pour water on the dome of a former church at sunset on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, at the corner of Kingshighway and Washington Avenue in the Central West End. The building is now called Link Galleries. University City also sent equipment to help fight this fire.
J.B. Forbes
Thirty of JB Forbes' favorite photos from 2019
A butterfly lands on a flower in front of the Art Museum in Forest Park on July 29, 2019.
J.B. Forbes
Thirty of JB Forbes' favorite photos from 2019
A rose margarita is one of our signature cocktails photographed on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch for a story on cocktails.
J.B. Forbes
Thirty of JB Forbes' favorite photos from 2019
Astros player Jose Altuve is tagged out at home by Cardinals catcher Matt Wieters in the eighth inning on Sunday, July 28, 2019, during the game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Houston Astros at Busch Stadium. Astros Michael Brantley started the play by hitting to deep center field. Cards Harrison Bader threw the ball in to Kolten Wong who fired the ball to catcher Wieters. Astros George Springer (#4) watches the play after he had already scored.
J.B. Forbes
Thirty of JB Forbes' favorite photos from 2019
Laura Bockwoldt, 17, left, and Erica Rawizza, 17, both from Mehlville, watch the fireworks on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at the JB Blast in Jefferson Barracks Park. A group called Southside Johnny entertained the crowd of several hundred people right up to the start of the fireworks display.
J.B. Forbes
Thirty of JB Forbes' favorite photos from 2019
Blues win in overtime with a shot by Blues player Carl Gunnarsson during Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.
J.B. Forbes
Thirty of JB Forbes' favorite photos from 2019
A Southwest Airlines plane comes in for a landing in Chicago on a stop from Boston in June 2019.
J.B. Forbes
Thirty of JB Forbes' favorite photos from 2019
A tiger yawns as it walks the grounds of its enclosure at the St. Louis Zoo on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, during the first snow of the year.
J.B. Forbes
Thirty of JB Forbes' favorite photos from 2019
Jefferson County sheriffs deputies gather for a photo with their new babies on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at the Sandy Creek Covered Bridge in Jefferson County. They jokingly call the newborns "Prop P babies" because they were born after Prop P passed, giving all of the deputies a much-needed raise.
J.B. Forbes
Thirty of JB Forbes' favorite photos from 2019
Billikens head coach Travis Ford can't believe the referee's call during the first half of the game between the St. Louis University Billikens and the Seton Hall Pirates on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at the Chaifetz Center.
J.B. Forbes
Thirty of JB Forbes' favorite photos from 2019
A bald eagle lands on its nest in a sycamore tree overlooking Simpson Lake in Valley Park in January 2019.
J.B. Forbes
Thirty of JB Forbes' favorite photos from 2019
Blues Ryan O'Reilly flips a puck to a young fan during the warmups before the start of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday, June 6, 2019, between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins at TD Garden in Boston.
J.B. Forbes
Thirty of JB Forbes' favorite photos from 2019
Two Cardinals fight for dominance at a bird feeder in Fenton on Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019. The birds become more agitated when snow begins to fall and increasingly anxious about getting something to eat at the bird feeders.
J.B. Forbes
Thirty of JB Forbes' favorite photos from 2019
A moon rise is seen through the branches of a tree at sunset on Nov. 9, 2019, in Fenton.
J.B. Forbes
Thirty of JB Forbes' favorite photos from 2019
Fog moves through the Big River valley early in the morning on Nov. 18, 2019, in Cedar Hill.
J.B. Forbes
Thirty of JB Forbes' favorite photos from 2019
St. Louis firefighter Patrick Ferguson carries one of the injured babies as fellow firefighter Mike Perkins applies oxygen on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, on their way to a waiting ambulance. Four children were rescued from a second floor apartment in the 1300 block of Ohio. The children were apparently left alone in the apartment.
J.B. Forbes
Thirty of JB Forbes' favorite photos from 2019
Bruins player Kevan Miller tripped up Blues player Brayden Schenn, who did a flip before hitting the ice, during the first period of Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis.
J.B. Forbes
Thirty of JB Forbes' favorite photos from 2019
An old barn next to the Big River in Cedar Hill is surrounded by early morning fog on Nov. 25, 2019.
J.B. Forbes
Thirty of JB Forbes' favorite photos from 2019
Donte Ingram, 21, from St. Louis, tries to keep warm on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2019, in an empty building at Fourth and Gratiot in downtown St. Louis. Ingram said he was taking shelter inside the building to get out of the cold and rain. He said he has been homeless for about two years. He said he sleeps on an old mattress inside a vacant building south of the Arch. He said he hates the cold. He said that everything he owns is in his backpack.
J.B. Forbes
Thirty of JB Forbes' favorite photos from 2019
Bradley players start to celebrate on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at the end of the championship game of the Missouri Valley Tournament that they won over Northern Iowa, 57-54. Bradley players are, from left, Dwayne Lautier-Ogunleye, Koch Bar and Elijah Childs. At right is UNI's Trae Berhow.
J.B. Forbes
Thirty of JB Forbes' favorite photos from 2019
Lights illuminate a street in downtown Boston, Massachusetts, on a rainy night on May 28, 2019.
J.B. Forbes
Thirty of JB Forbes' favorite photos from 2019
Canucks player Josh Leivo scores the winning goal during the shootout period of the game between the St. Louis Blues and the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at the Enterprise Center.
J.B. Forbes
Thirty of JB Forbes' favorite photos from 2019
Sgt. Daniel Cook, at left, bugler for the Missouri Official Military Honors Team, waits to blow taps while members of American Legion Post 444, from left, Tony Dalske, Allen Nelson and Tom Davis fire a salute during a military funeral on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Snow doesn't usually stop a military funeral, however, one of the four funerals scheduled for that day was delayed due to the snow storm. The funeral was for Army Pvt. Frank Dinyer, a Korean War veteran.
J.B. Forbes
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter