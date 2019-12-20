When I first started working at the Post-Dispatch back in 1975, I was concerned about making a good impression on the editors. I was determined to show them that I could come back from any news event with a picture.

So, one night when the police/fire scanner announced that a house was on fire on the city's South Side, I grabbed my cameras and raced to the scene.

I remember that the house was a two-story with stairs leading up to the front door. Hoses snaked up to the open door and continued up the stairs to the second floor. But, the fire seemed to be contained to the inside of the house. I couldn’t see any fire or firefighters on the outside of the building. That is when I decided to follow the hoses up the stairs to the second floor. Water was cascading down the dark stairs, but that didn’t deter me from getting to the action.

In a second-floor bedroom I stood and watched two firefighters shooting water at the fire. They had their backs to me, so they didn’t know I had joined them.

I then took my one and only photo using my flash. The two firefighters nearly jumped out of their suits. They thought there had been an electrical explosion. They turned on me and asked me what the heck I was doing in the building. I told them that I was desperately trying to get a picture. They told me I’d better get out of the building or I would get them in big trouble. So I did.

Since that fateful day, I’ve been to literally hundreds of fires. Needless to say, I’ve never again made the mistake of going into a burning building to try and get a picture.

What makes it all worthwhile is when I cover a fire and watch firefighters rescue kids and save lives as they did on Ohio Street on Aug. 15.

