The doors of the Cathedral Basilica had just opened, and the funeral procession was imminent. In the middle of the somber moment, I was frantically searching for Gloria, a leasing manager who had kindly offered to let me photograph from a nearby apartment for an overhead view. But with the clock ticking on an important moment the Post-Dispatch owes to its readers to cover, I couldn’t find her.

Luckily a guard took action, rushing me upstairs to connect with Gloria. I raced toward the balcony just in time to get a photo of lines of saluting officers honoring North County Cooperative Police Officer Michael Langsdorf, who had been killed in the line of duty. Each officer is doubled by his or her shadow, which for me, carries a powerful symbolic meaning.

As it has happened many times in my career, I couldn’t have shared an important (and in this case, heartbreaking) event with the community without a little luck, and more than a little kindness from the people I meet.

As I look back through my pictures this year, I can’t help but notice the kindness and perseverance that echoes through so many of them: T.E.H. Realty resident Amanda Jackson let me into her home to photograph a breathing treatment for her sick child as part of her fight for better living conditions — which led to a reader paying for her to relocate; St. Louis County couple David Frei and Mary Piper fighting Lou Gehrig’s disease while continuing to make new memories; UAW members supporting each other at the picket line through a cold, wet night; a homeless man who survives the cold with the help of outreach mission workers; and many more.

That determination to make it through hard times, and the kindness to help others make it through as well, is everywhere if we look for it, almost like a shadow.

