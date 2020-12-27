Look back on 2020: The year of the facemask, the McCloskeys, marijuana, and crime

The end of the year means it's time to look back over a 2020 that many people would like to forget.

But coronavirus was just one of several local news stories that we look back on: Illinois began selling legal marijuana, and Missouri allowed the sale of medical marijuana; a bear wandered the area; the airport was a political struggle; the McCloskeys reacted to a protest by waving guns; homicides soared.

Don't worry, sports fans, we have sports news covered as well: Ben Frederickson tallies up some moments from an unforgettable year.

Meanwhile, many of the Post-Dispatch reporters have collected their memorable work from 2020: