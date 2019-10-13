BATTER UP! GET 6 MONTHS FOR $19.99
Loop Trolley in University City

The Loop Trolley moves west down Delmar Boulevard in University City on Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019. The trolley was operating with with reduced service on Thursday with only one trolley running on the tracks. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

The struggling Loop Trolley Co. is facing insolvency if it can’t come up with $200,000 by November and another $500,000 to operate into next year, its president said Saturday.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page told the County Council in a letter on Friday that the trolley company asked the county for the funding after the city of St. Louis refused to provide it.

The $51 million streetcar line links the western end of the Delmar Loop commercial area in University City and the Missouri History Museum in Forest Park.

From its long-delayed start on Nov. 16, it has badly lagged behind its projected ridership and revenue.

Read more about the Trolley's budget crisis