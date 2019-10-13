The struggling Loop Trolley Co. is facing insolvency if it can’t come up with $200,000 by November and another $500,000 to operate into next year, its president said Saturday.
St. Louis County Executive Sam Page told the County Council in a letter on Friday that the trolley company asked the county for the funding after the city of St. Louis refused to provide it.
The $51 million streetcar line links the western end of the Delmar Loop commercial area in University City and the Missouri History Museum in Forest Park.
From its long-delayed start on Nov. 16, it has badly lagged behind its projected ridership and revenue.