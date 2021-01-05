Los Angeles County ambulance crews told not to transport patients with little chance of survival

Los Angeles County has been fighting a brutal battle against COVID-19 for weeks now.

New infections have soared with about one in five residents who get tested for COVID-19 receiving positive results.

The case deluge has translated to a surge of COVID-19 patients, overwhelming hospitals and plunging intensive care unit capacity across the region to zero.

With no hospital beds available, ambulance crews in the county were given guidance not to transport patients with little chance of survival. And the patients who are transported often have to wait hours before a bed is available.

Many medical facilities don't have the space to take in patients who do not have a chance of survival, the agency said. Adult patients whose hearts have stopped despite efforts of resuscitation, the county EMS said, should no longer be transported to hospitals.

If there are no signs of breathing or a pulse, EMS will continue to perform resuscitation for at least 20 minutes, the memo said. If the patient is stabilized after the period of resuscitation, they would then be taken to a hospital. If the patient is declared dead at the scene or no pulse can be restored, paramedics will no longer transport the body to the hospital.