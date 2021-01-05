Los Angeles County ambulance crews told not to transport patients with little chance of survival

Los Angeles County has been fighting a brutal battle against COVID-19 for weeks now.
New infections have soared with about one in five residents who get tested for COVID-19 receiving positive results.
The case deluge has translated to a surge of COVID-19 patients, overwhelming hospitals and plunging intensive care unit capacity across the region to zero.
With no hospital beds available, ambulance crews in the county were given guidance not to transport patients with little chance of survival. And the patients who are transported often have to wait hours before a bed is available.
Many medical facilities don't have the space to take in patients who do not have a chance of survival, the agency said. Adult patients whose hearts have stopped despite efforts of resuscitation, the county EMS said, should no longer be transported to hospitals.
If there are no signs of breathing or a pulse, EMS will continue to perform resuscitation for at least 20 minutes, the memo said. If the patient is stabilized after the period of resuscitation, they would then be taken to a hospital. If the patient is declared dead at the scene or no pulse can be restored, paramedics will no longer transport the body to the hospital.
In addition, EMS teams were instructed to conserve oxygen by giving it only to certain patients in need.
Even after they arrive at hospitals, some EMTs have to wait outside for hours, as hospitals often don't have enough beds to take the patients in.
"We are waiting two to four hours minimum to a hospital and now we are having to drive even further... then wait another three hours," EMT Jimmy Webb told CNN affiliate KCAL.
"Hospitals are declaring internal disasters and having to open church gyms to serve as hospital units," Supervisor Hilda Solis said, calling the situation a "human disaster."
A person is dying of the virus every 15 minutes, Los Angeles County Director of Public Health Barbara Ferrer said.
But it will get worse. Officials say they're headed into the feared surge stemming from holiday gatherings.
"The increases in cases are likely to continue for weeks to come as a result of holiday and New Year's Eve parties and returning travelers," Ferrer said. "We're likely to experience the worst conditions in January that we've faced the entire pandemic, and that's hard to imagine." — CNN