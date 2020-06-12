Louisville passes ‘Breonna’s Law’ banning no-knock warrants, cops who killed Breonna Taylor still not arrested

The Louisville, Ky., City Council passed a law Thursday banning the use of no-knock warrants by police in the city.
The law is known as “Breonna’s Law” after Breonna Taylor, 26, was shot and killed by cops using a no-knock warrant at her apartment in the city on March 13.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer tweeted that he plans to sign the law “as soon as it hits my desk.”
The law specifically bans Louisville’s police department from using such warrants in the entirety of Kentucky’s Jefferson County, local CBS affiliate WLKY reported. It passed 26-0.
Taylor, 26, was killed by police officers who entered her apartment around 1 a.m. on March 13. She was sleeping at the time.
Her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, whom she shared the apartment with, shot at the officers with his licensed gun. His lawyers say that the police never identified themselves before busting into the apartment.
Sgt. Jon Mattingly, 47; Myles Cosgrove, 42; and Brett Hankison, 44, the plainclothes officers who shot Taylor, have been placed on administrative reassignment, pending an investigation. Thousands of activists, including many prominent people, have called for their arrests.
Louisville police released a mostly blank incident report Wednesday on Taylor’s killing. The report, besides containing almost no information, lists her injuries as “none” despite the fact that she was shot at least eight times.
Taylor’s death has been a central inspiration for protests against police brutality across the country.
