LSU cruises, Clemson survives for title game clash

LSU has the Heisman-winning quarterback and Clemson brings the 29-game winning streak. The College Football Playoff has delivered another doozy for its title game, and it features two teams of Tigers who haven't lost a game this season.
They pushed through the CFP semifinals Saturday in drastically different ways. LSU got the drama out of the way early in a 63-28 win against Oklahoma while Clemson needed all 60 minutes in a white-knuckle 29-23 victory over Ohio State.
Now they're headed to New Orleans for a clash in the title game on Jan. 13.
“These are the games you dream of,” Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons said. “You never want to dream about a championship game where everything's going to be simple. You want to have a good matchup.”
It's a fascinating showdown between LSU quarterback Joe Burrow — who won the Heisman Trophy in a landslide earlier this month — and a Clemson team that's the defending national champion and hasn't lost in nearly two years.
LSU is moving on after a brilliant offensive performance against Oklahoma. Burrow threw for 493 yards and seven touchdowns and now the Tigers will try for their first national title since Jan. 7, 2008, when they beat Ohio State 38-24 in New Orleans.
They're headed back to the Big Easy, which is just an 80-mile drive down Interstate 10 from LSU's campus. Clemson will be playing for its third national title in four seasons and this one might feel a little like a road game.
Clemson is back in the title game for the fourth time in five seasons but there's little doubt they'll be underdogs.
Even though Clemson (14-0) was undefeated coming into Saturday's game against Ohio State, the popular opinion was that the Tigers hadn't played much of anyone in a mostly mediocre Atlantic Coast Conference. But after knocking off the Buckeyes in the late-night thriller, they're one game away from another championship.
In Saturday's thrilling nightcap, Clemson rallied in the final minutes, scoring with 1:49 left on Trevor Lawrence's 34-yard pass to Travis Etienne and then completing the 2-point conversion for a 29-23 lead. The win wasn't secure until there were 37 seconds left, when Clemson's Nolan Turner snagged an interception in the end zone. — THE ASSOCIATED PRESS