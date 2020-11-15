MAGA March brings together Trump voters, far-right leaders and counterprotesters, ending in some clashes

To those who have been tracking far right and extremist groups for years, Saturday's rally illustrates the thinning of a line between the mainstream right and far-right extremists.

Oren Segal, vice president of the Anti-Defamation League's Center on Extremism, said he expected the vast majority of participants to be there solely to show their support for Trump, but the event was an opportunity for extremists to be mingling with that demographic.

"There's a platform there, there are pro-Trump supporters and conservatives, and people who want to express their support for this President, who are going to be mingling, if you will, with extremists," Segal said.

Just as misinformation about the elections made its way from fringe platforms into the Twitter feeds of the President's inner circle, Segal feared the Saturday march could have been its physical manifestation, spreading not only wrong information but hateful, extremist rhetoric.

"The fact that this sort of space is attracting those who buy into this idea that something is being stolen and taken away, and that extremists may be adjacent to them is a concern more broadly of the normalization of the extremists and of what could happen when you get a bunch of people together who are upset." — CNN