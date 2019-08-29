FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2019, file photo, executive producer Matthew McConaughey arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "True Detective" season 3 at the Directors Guild of America. The Oscar-winning actor will join the University of Texas as a professor who this fall will teach in the university's Department of Radio-Television-Film. McConaughey has been a visiting instructor at the flagship campus in Austin since 2015 and the university said in a statement Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, that the appointment recognizes his "outstanding work as a teacher and mentor." (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
Chris Pizzello
This fall, award winning actor Matthew McConaughey will take on a new role: professor at the University of Texas at Austin.
"We are proud to welcome Professor McConaughey to officially join our world-class faculty," said Moody College Dean Jay Bernhardt. "Matthew cares deeply for our school and our students, and we are thrilled that he shares his time and talent to help prepare the next generation of media leaders and innovators."
McConaughey and faculty member and director Scott Rice have been co-teaching the Script to Screen film production class, but now the actor's name is solely on the syllabus.
"It's the class I wish I would have had when I was in film school. Working in the classroom with these students gives me a chance to prepare them," McConaughey said.
McConaughey is more than qualified with an Academy Award and more than 50 films under his belt, in addition to television shows. He also has experience as a producer, and is best known for that role in his season of "True Detective."
If you are interested in studying "The Beach Bum" and "The Gentleman," or just listening to his velvety drawl, this is the class for you.
McConaughey also has the role of "Minister of Culture" in order to create an epic fan experience for UT's new basketball arena opening in 2021, according to the university.
McConaughey also carried the title "Sexiest Man Alive" from People magazine in 2005.
2018: Idris Elba
FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2018, file photo, actor-director Idris Elba poses for a portrait to promote his film "Yardie" at the Music Lodge during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. On Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, Elba was named Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine. (Photo by Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP, File)
Taylor Jewell
2017: Blake Shelton
Blake Shelton performs in June 2018 at the CMA Fest. AP Photo
AP
2016: Duane Johnson
Actor Duane Johnson
Associated press
2015: David Beckham
Retired soccer star David Beckham. (AP Photo)
2014: Chris Hemsworth
In this July 26, 2014 file photo, Chris Hemsworth attends the Marvel press line at Comic-Con International in San Diego. People magazine has named Chris Hemsworth the "Sexiest Man Alive" of 2014, cheering the Australian actor's rise as hammer-wielding, bone fide hunk in the "Thor" films. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Richard Shotwell
2012: Channing Tatum
(From left) Matthew Bomer, Channing Tatum, Adam Rodriguez and Joe Manganiello in the 2012 film "Magic Mike." Warner Bros. Pictures photo
Handout
2011: Bradley Cooper
In this Sept. 6, 2011 file photo, actor Bradley Cooper arrives for the GQ Men of the Year Awards in London.
Jonathan Short
2010: Ryan Reynolds
Ryan Reynolds in in the 2011 film "Green Lantern" (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Warner Bros. Pictures
2009: Johnny Depp
Actor Johnny Depp arrives at the premiere of Universal Pictures' "Public Enemy" at the AMC Theater on June 18, 2009, in Chicago. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)
Kevin Winter
2008: Hugh Jackman
Hugh Jackman waves during a press conference for the world premiere of "Australia" at the Museum of Contemporary Art on November 18, 2008, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Gaye Gerard/Getty Images)
Gaye Gerard
2007: Matt Damon
Matt Damon starred with previous winners George Clooney and Brad Pitt in the 2007 film "Ocean's 13." (Warner Bros. Pictures.)
Warner Bros. Pictures
2006: George Clooney
Actror George Clooney puts on a crown and "Sexiest Man Alive" sash presented to him by NBC "Today" television show co-host Matt Lauer, during the taping of an interview, in New York, Friday Dec. 1, 2006. It was his second time to win the honor. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Richard Drew
2005: Matthew McConaughey
Matthew McConaughey poses for photographers during the presentation of the film "Sahara" in central Rome in April 2005. TIZIANA FABI/AFP/Getty Images
Tiziana Fabi
2004: Jude Law
British actor Jude Law, nominated for best actor in a drama for his work in "Cold Mountain," arrives for the 61st Annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2004, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)
KEVORK DJANSEZIAN
2003: Johnny Depp
"Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl" cast members Orlando Bloom, left, and Johnny Depp, center, pose with the film's producer, Jerry Bruckheimer, at a screening of the film at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, June 28, 2003. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
CHRIS PIZZELLO
2002: Ben Affleck
Ben Affleck is interviewed as he arrives at the premiere of his film "Changing Lanes," in Los Angeles, in this, April 7, 2002, file photo. (AP Photo/Lucy Nicholson)
LUCY NICHOLSON
2001: Pierce Brosnan
Actor Pierce Brosnan speaks at a news conference in this April 26, 2001, file photo, in Santa Monica, Calif. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)
REED SAXON
2000: Brad Pitt
Guy Ritchie (left), director of the gangster movie "Snatch," Brad Pitt (center) and actor Jason Flemyng arrive at the premiere of the film in London's West End on Aug. 23, 2000. AFP PHOTO EPA/PA/TOBY MELVILLE
TOBY MELVILLE
1999: Richard Gere
Richard Gere waves to fans as he arrives with his future wife, Carey Lowell, and her daughter Hannah, at the premiere of his movie "Runaway Bride," Sunday, July 25, 1999, in the Westwood area of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
MARK J. TERRILL
1998: Harrison Ford
Actor Harrison Ford pauses during an interview in New York June 9, 1997. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler)
MARTY LEDERHANDLER
1997: George Clooney
(From left) Julianna Margulies, Harvey Korman and George Clooney on the set of the NBC drama "ER" in 1998. (NBC PHOTO: Paul Drinkwater)
Paul Drinkwater
1996: Denzel Washington
Actor Denzel Washington poses in Beverly Hills, Calif., April 14, 1998. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)
KEVORK DJANSEZIAN
1995: Brad Pitt
Actor Brad Pitt gives hometown fans a thumbs up while entering the Campbell 16 Cine Thursday, Nov. 12, 1998, in Springfield, Mo., not far from Kickapoo High School where he once studied. Pitt was attending the opening of "Meet Joe Black." (AP Photo/Kevin White)
KEVIN WHITE
1993: Cindy Crawford and Richard Gere
Cindy Crawford and Richard Gere were named Sexiest Couple in 1993. The couple divorced two years later.
1992: Nick Nolte
Actor Nick Nolte poses for a photograph in this Dec. 15, 1997 file photo. (AP Photo/Michael Tweed)
MICHAEL TWEED
1991: Patrick Swayze
Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey in a scene from the film, "Dirty Dancing." AP Photo/Lionsgate Home Entertainment
1990: Tom Cruise
Tom Cruise in the 1986 movie "Top Gun."
N/A
1989: Sean Connery
Actor Sean Connery speaks to the media as he arrives at the Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York in this June 7, 1998 file photo. AP Photo/Adam Nadel
ADAM NADEL
1988: John F. Kennedy Jr.
John F. Kennedy Jr. and his dog Friday arrive Jan. 2, 1997, at Gallatin Field Airport, near Bozeman, Mont. AP Photo/Billings Gazette, Anne Sherwood
ANNE SHERWOOD
1987: Harry Hamlin
Actor Harry Hamlin starred in "L.A. Law." from 1986-1994.
N/A
1986: Mark Harmon
Mark Harmon starred as Dr. Robert Caldwell in the CBS drama "St. Elsewhere" from 1983-86.
1985: Mel Gibson
Actor Mel Gibson is shown in this Oct. 19, 1996, file photo. (AP Photo/Wyatt Counts, File )
WYATT COUNTS
Amanda St. Amand • 314-340-8201 @mandystlpd on Twitter astamand@post-dispatch.com