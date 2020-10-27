 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man accused of stealing bulldozer, running down Biden signs
0 comments

Man accused of stealing bulldozer, running down Biden signs

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
Biden sign in Nebraska

A Joe Biden presidential campaign sign greets passersby in a leafy neighborhood of Omaha, Neb., Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Grant Schulte)

HAINES CITY, Fla. (AP) — A 26-year-old man has been accused of stealing a bulldozer from a Florida construction site, driving it into a neighborhood and knocking down campaign signs for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, according to authorities and homeowners.

The man took the bulldozer in Haines City on Saturday and repeatedly destroyed Biden signs in full view of people who live in the neighborhood, witnesses said. James Blight was charged with grand theft auto and trespassing, according to the Haines City Police Department.

Former Vice Mayor Adam Burgess lives in the central Florida neighborhood, which he said is predominantly Black. He called it a hate crime.

"This man came onto my property, took the two Joe Biden signs I had in my yard and then came back with a bulldozer to run down my fence," Burgess told Bay News 9.

Video taken by the news outlet showed the damaged fences. Blight was also accused of bulldozing down a city speed limit sign, among other signs.

Police said Blight claimed he was too drunk at the time to remember what happened. It was not immediately clear whether he has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports