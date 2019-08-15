Subscribe for $3 for three months
Man dies after competing in California taco-eating contest

This Sept. 18, 2015 photo shows fans arrive at Chukchansi Park in Fresno, Calif., for a minor-league baseball game between the Fresno Grizzlies and the Round Rock Express. Fresno authorities say a man died shortly after competing in a taco-eating contest at a Grizzlies game. Fresno Sheriff spokesman Tony Botti says 41-year-old Dana Hutchings, of Fresno, died Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019 shortly after arriving at a hospital. Botti says an autopsy on Hutchings will be done Thursday to determine a cause of death. (Eric Paul Zamora/The Fresno Bee via AP)

A man died Tuesday night after participating in a taco eating competition at a minor league baseball game. The competition took place last night at Chukchansi Park in Fresno, California, during a game between the Fresno Grizzlies and Memphis Redbirds.

The man was identified as Dana Hutchings, 41, by the Fresno County Sheriff's department. The team's on-site medical staff and paramedics immediately attended to Hutchings after he collapsed, a spokesperson for the Fresno Grizzlies said in a statement.

He died shortly after being rushed to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno, authorities said. An autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow.

"We are not ruling a cause of death yet, but we have an idea," the sheriff's department said in a statement.

"We are devastated to learn that the fan that received medical attention following an event at Tuesday evening's game has passed away," Fresno Grizzlies president Derek Franks said in a statement. "The Fresno Grizzlies extend our heartfelt prayers and condolences to the family of Mr. Hutchings. The safety and security of our fans is our highest priority. We will work closely with local authorities and provide any helpful information that is requested."

Chukchansi Park is hosting the World Taco Eating Championship on Saturday during the team's annual Taco Truck Throwdown event. While the competition on Saturday is officially sanctioned by Major League Eating, an organization that organizes professional eating competitions, the event last night was not.

A spokesperson for the Grizzlies said the competitive eating part of the annual Taco Truck event is being re-evaluated.