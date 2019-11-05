A man was stabbed to death Monday at a Maryland Popeyes after what appears to have been an argument over the restaurant's re-released chicken sandwich, police said.
The two men were waiting in line at an Oxon Hill Popeyes on Monday night when one of the men accused the other of cutting in front of him in a line specifically for ordering chicken sandwiches, Prince George's County police spokeswoman Jennifer Donelan told news outlets. The fight then spilled outside where one of the men stabbed the other, according to police.
"For you to get that angry over anything ... and to develop into this type of violence, again, is a very sad and tragic day," Donelan said.
Officers who arrived on the scene applied lifesaving measures until the man was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Donelan said.
Police are still looking for the suspect. Donelan asked the suspect and people who were in restaurant at the time to contact police if they have any information.
"We are looking for a male, and that male knows who he is," Donelan said. "He knows what he did here tonight, and he needs to do the right thing and he needs to step up and turn himself in."
CNN has left a message with Popeyes seeking comment.