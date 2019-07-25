The father of one of the suspects in the slaying of an American woman, her Australian boyfriend and another man said Wednesday he expects a nationwide manhunt to end in the death of his son, who is on "a suicide mission."
The grim prediction came as Canadian police said they were setting up roadblocks around the remote Manitoba town of Gillam, where two young suspects, 19-year-old Kam McLeod and 18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky, recently left a burned-out vehicle they had been traveling in.
Royal Canadian Mounted Police Cpl. Julie Courchaine said police "are coming from all over" to Gillam, which is more than 2,000 miles away from a region in northern British Columbia where another burned vehicle was found Friday and where the three people were apparently killed.
The victims have been identified as American Chynna Deese, 24, Australian Lucas Fowler, 23, and Leonard Dyck, 64, of Vancouver. Police released Dyck's name late Wednesday and announced that McLeod and Schmegelsky have been charged with second-degree murder in his death.
McLeod and Schmegelsky themselves were originally considered missing persons and only became suspects in the case Tuesday. Officers across the country were searching for the young men.
Schmegelsky's father, Alan Schmegelsky, said Wednesday that his son had a troubled upbringing and is in "very serious pain." His son struggled through his parents' acrimonious split in 2005 and his main influences became video games and YouTube, the father said.
"A normal child doesn't travel across the country killing people. A child in some very serious pain does," Alan Schmegelsky told Canadian Press. He said he expects his son will die in a confrontation with police.
"He's on a suicide mission. He wants his pain to end," the father said, breaking into tears. "Basically, he's going to be dead today or tomorrow. I know that. Rest in peace, Bryer. I love you. I'm so sorry all this had to happen."
Even if his son is caught, his life will be over, he said. "He wants his hurt to end. They're going to go out in a blaze of glory. Trust me on this."
The father said he and his wife separated when their son was 5. She moved with the boy to the small Vancouver Island community of Port Alberni, where he met McLeod. They attended the same elementary school and quickly became inseparable best friends.
They were "everyday, good kids" who didn't get into trouble, but his son had problems at home and, at 16, briefly moved to Victoria to live with him, Alan Schmegelsky said. The boy then returned to Port Alberni to live with his grandmother.
His son doesn't own any firearms and doesn't know how to drive, Alan Schmegelsky said. He worked at the Port Alberni Walmart after graduating from high school earlier this year, but was disappointed with the job and told his dad he was setting off to Alberta with McLeod to look for work.
The father recalled that his son bought a nice black suit with his second paycheck from Walmart.
"Now I realize it's his funeral suit," he said.