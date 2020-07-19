Marco Rubio mixes up John Lewis and fellow late Black lawmaker Elijah Cummings in tweet
0 comments

Marco Rubio mixes up John Lewis and fellow late Black lawmaker Elijah Cummings in tweet

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Social media for Rubio, Sullivan confuses Cummings, Lewis

FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2019, file photo, Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., speaks during a Forum Club meeting, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

Sen. Marco Rubio tried to pay tribute to the late John Lewis Saturday — by posting a photo of Elijah Cummings.

In an embarrassing mix up, Rubio, R-Fla., posted the photo of himself with Cummings, a Black civil rights leader like Lewis.

The Baltimore lawmaker died last October at age 68. Lewis did Friday at 80.

"John Lewis (was) a genuine & historic American hero," Rubio wrote in a message along with the incorrect photo. "May the Lord grant him eternal peace."

Rubio deleted the tweet after commentators on Twitter pointed out the mistake. He later posted a photo of himself with Lewis.

Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, made the same blunder later Saturday. — THE NEW YORK DAILY NEWS 

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports