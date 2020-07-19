Marco Rubio mixes up John Lewis and fellow late Black lawmaker Elijah Cummings in tweet

Sen. Marco Rubio tried to pay tribute to the late John Lewis Saturday — by posting a photo of Elijah Cummings.
In an embarrassing mix up, Rubio, R-Fla., posted the photo of himself with Cummings, a Black civil rights leader like Lewis.
The Baltimore lawmaker died last October at age 68. Lewis did Friday at 80.
"John Lewis (was) a genuine & historic American hero," Rubio wrote in a message along with the incorrect photo. "May the Lord grant him eternal peace."
Rubio deleted the tweet after commentators on Twitter pointed out the mistake. He later posted a photo of himself with Lewis.
Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, made the same blunder later Saturday. — THE NEW YORK DAILY NEWS
