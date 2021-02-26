Marjorie Taylor Greene posts anti-transgender sign across hall from lawmaker with transgender child

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is facing sharp criticism after she posted an anti-transgender sign outside of her office, directly across the hall from another lawmaker who has a transgender child.
The antagonizing move by Greene as the House passed the Equality Act, a bill that bans discrimination against LGTBQ Americans, after the Georgia Republican's attempt to block the act failed on Wednesday.
Illinois Rep. Marie Newman, whose daughter is transgender, posted a video on Twitter of her hanging the pink and blue transgender pride flag outside her office Wednesday afternoon, captioning that Greene tried to block the act "because she believes prohibiting discrimination against trans Americans is 'disgusting, immoral, and evil,'" adding, "thought we'd put up our Transgender flag so she can look at it every time she opens her door" with winking and transgender flag emojis.
Our neighbor, @RepMTG, tried to block the Equality Act because she believes prohibiting discrimination against trans Americans is “disgusting, immoral, and evil.”— Congresswoman Marie Newman (@RepMarieNewman) February 24, 2021
Thought we’d put up our Transgender flag so she can look at it every time she opens her door 😉🏳️⚧️ pic.twitter.com/dV8FatQFnx
That evening, Greene retweeted Newman's post and added a video of her hanging a sign that reads "There are TWO genders: MALE & FEMALE ...Trust The Science!"
"Our neighbor, @RepMarieNewman, wants to pass the so-called 'Equality' Act to destroy women's rights and religious freedoms. Thought we'd put up ours so she can look at it every time she opens her door," Greene captioned the tweet with winking and American flag emojis.
Newman told CNN Thursday the back-and-forth with Greene was never meant to be a fight and that she is unconcerned with Greene's reaction to her flag.
"It was a statement I felt very necessary. ... I felt as though she needed to hear from us," the Democratic congresswoman told CNN's Alisyn Camerota on "New Day." "And what I mean by that is that I just wanted to make a statement so that she sees LGBTQ+ people and so the symbolism was simply to put the flag out there so she has to see our community every day. You know, I'm immensely proud of my daughter and that's all anyone is asking for is to be treated as anyone else and that's what I want representative Greene to see."
Asked for comment on Newman's remarks, Nick Dyer, communications director for Greene, told CNN in an email Thursday, "the sign says it all." — CNN