Mask debate rages in US as much of the world has moved on

(CNN) — President Donald Trump has long been reluctant to wear a mask in public, but on Tuesday he gave his most unequivocal backing yet to public health experts' calls for the US public to mask up.
"We are asking everybody, when you are not able to socially distance, wear a mask," Trump said at a White House briefing. "Whether you like the mask or not, they have an impact."
A day earlier, he tweeted a photo of himself sporting one and encouraged his "patriotic" supporters to do the same.
His abrupt change of tack comes amid a politicized debate over masks in the United States, which is nearing the grim milestone of 4 million confirmed coronavirus cases -- the highest figure of any nation in the world, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally.
Public health experts have spent months emphasizing that masks are one of the most effective tools to help fight the pandemic, and many US states have now introduced some kind of mask requirement. Yet Trump has refused to introduce a nationwide mandate, saying he wants people to have "a certain freedom."
But in many other nations, that discussion is long over and mask mandates are becoming the norm.
Even UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was initially reluctant to impose such rules, made face coverings compulsory on public transport in England from mid-June. People in England will face up to $125 fines if they do not wear masks in stores from Friday.
France made masks compulsory in all enclosed public spaces on Monday, extending the mandate from cinemas and museums to include shops, banks and shopping malls. Police can issue $155 fines for those who break the rules. Masks have been mandatory on the Paris metro system since May.
In the Czech Republic, masks became compulsory for everyone anywhere outside their home from midnight on March 19, with exemptions later put in place for children under two and people driving alone. German states introduced fines of between €15 and €5,000 for failing to wear a mask in April. In May, Spain made face coverings mandatory in indoor and outdoor public spaces where a minimum two-meter distance can't be guaranteed.
Nations including Scotland, Italy, and Greece have also made it compulsory to wear face coverings in retail stores, while countries including Cuba, Pakistan and Iran have made them compulsory in busy public spaces.
In Asia, mask-wearing has been widely accepted since the region was hard-hit by the 2003 SARS epidemic -- another respiratory illness caused by a coronavirus.
Experts wrote in the journal Science in May that the world needed to take airborne transmission of the virus seriously, pointing to places where mask-wearing was universal and the virus has been largely controlled, such as Singapore, Hong Kong and Taiwan.
Hong Kong's government, like many others in Asia, recommended face-coverings right from the start of pandemic. Last week it announced that masks would be made mandatory on public transport after recording a spike in infections. Most Hong Kong citizens have been regularly wearing masks in public since the outbreak.
Yet masks remain a divisive topic in the United States. Arkansas on Tuesday joined at least 39 states that now have some kind of mask requirement, but states including Florida and Arizona are leaving it to local officials. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is suing Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms over the city's mask mandate.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, America's leading infectious disease expert, has urged governors and mayors to be "as forceful as possible" to get people to wear them.
In an interview on NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday, Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, said it was "bizarre that we have turned ... mask-wearing into something political."
The US Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said last week that the science shows face masks protect both the wearer and others from Covid-19, and advised that everyone should wear one when around other people in public.
Even cloth face masks help, three top CDC officials said in a commentary published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.
The World Health Organization (WHO) updated its guidance around wearing face masks on June 5, advising nations to encourage the public to wear fabric face coverings in public where the coronavirus is spreading.
