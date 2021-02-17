Mayor of Texas town posts on Facebook: "Only the strong will survive"

Tim Boyd, the mayor of Colorado City, Texas, resigned after he posted a lengthy Facebook message telling residents to "sink or swim," according to media reports.

Boyd began his post with: "Let me hurt some feelings while I have a minute!!" He continued to say that the local government had no responsibility to "support you during trying times like this."

"If you don't have electricity you step up and come up with a game plan to keep your family warm and safe," Boyd wrote.

"Only the strong will survive and the weak will perish," Boyd wrote.

Texas was hit hard by a winter storm that impacted much of the country. Millions of people across the state didn't have power; others had no water service. Dozens of people across the state suffered from carbon monoxide poisoning as people turned to stoves, grills or generators to try to heat their homes.

According to KTXS, Boyd later posted a message: "I was only making the statement that those folks that are too lazy to get up and fend for themselves but are capable should not be dealt a handout." He apologized for the wording.