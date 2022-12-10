Meet Robert Tracy, one of 4 finalists for St. Louis police chief

ST. LOUIS — Robert Tracy has more than 30 years of law enforcement experience in New York and Chicago, and he has served as police chief in Wilmington, Delaware, for over five years.

He touts his success in reducing crime. But he just announced he's stepping down from his current post after the Wilmington council declared “no confidence” in his ability to lead the department.

Tracy is now one of four finalists to be St. Louis’ next police chief. He said his time in other cities has given him the experience and knowledge to tackle St. Louis' high crime rate and internal department issues.

“I know I’m not from here," he said Tuesday, "but I have come into other places and established relationships with all the stakeholders and made sure they had a voice and that I listened.”

St. Louis officials have said they will announce a new police chief by the end of the year. If Tracy is hired, he would take on a department with a large number of officer vacancies, in a city where the homicide rate is among the highest in the country.

Tracy was named police chief in Wilmington in April 2017 amid a surge in violence. Two years later, the chief was recognized at former President Donald Trump's State of the Union address for a drop in gun violence in Wilmington, according to news outlets. The city saw a 60% drop in the number of people shot in 2018 compared to the previous year, which hit a historic high with 194 shooting victims.

But in January of this year, the Wilmington City Council narrowly passed a resolution declaring “no confidence” in Tracy.

Council President Ernest "Trippi" Congo sponsored the resolution, citing a lack of diversity in the police force and saying Tracy's explanation that there were not enough minority applicants was insufficient. The council passed the resolution with a 6-4 vote.

The resolution came after Tracy told the council's public safety committee that were no Black or Hispanic supervisors in the department’s two criminal investigation divisions, and that 33% of the the divisions' 39 detectives were non-white.

“Chief Tracy has been extremely resistant to any ideas to increase diversity and transparency and any ideas as far as police reform,” Congo said at the time, according to local news outlets. “Our chief needs to be more proactive and just more vocal about a plan, whether it’s a plan to combat crime or a plan to increase diversity and a plan to really improve morale in his police department.”

Delaware's NAACP branch had previously called for Tracy’s resignation after an officer was recorded slamming a suspect's head into a plexiglass wall during an arrest.

Tracy on Monday announced he was leaving his post in Wilmington, regardless of what happens in St. Louis. The chief did not return a call for comment.

Wilmington Councilwoman Zanthia Oliver told the Post-Dispatch that Tracy "had to take the hit" because he was the head of the department. She said the concerns were not about Tracy personally, but more about morale and tension in the department. She described the struggles as persistent institutional issues plaguing other police departments, such as recruitment of diverse candidates.

"It had nothing to do with him," Oliver said.

Wilmington has about 71,000 residents, 60% of whom are minority. The police department has about 300 officers, 35% of whom are non-white.

Oliver praised Tracy for being out in her district's neighborhoods often to spread awareness of city resources in an effort to prevent crime.

But Wilmington Councilwoman Shané Darby criticized Tracy for not doing enough to improve racial tensions among staff, address the department's relationship with the city's minority communities and provide detailed information about officer-involved shootings.

"Y'all can have him, and good luck," Darby said.

Darby recalled a 2019 incident in which a trophy engraved with the phrase "Whitest Black Guy in the Office Award" was found on a detective's desk. The issue came up at a February council meeting, and Tracy said it was the first time he had heard of it. The chief launched an internal investigation, but the outcome of that investigation has not been publicized.

While Darby praised Tracy for his efforts to try to boost diversity in the department, she said he had not done enough to foster a strong relationship with the city's Black residents.

During a town hall Tuesday for the four St. Louis chief finalists, Tracy said the city faces challenges he's seen in other places he's worked, such as New York and Chicago.

He touted his department’s work in reducing crime with new approaches to patrols and group violence intervention, a strategy to fight crime through a combination of law enforcement and community initiatives. He also said his department worked to build relationships with residents.

"Because an informed community is the one that's going to help us the most," Tracy said.

When it comes to technology in law enforcement, Tracy said data should dictate where officers patrol and how to best respond to calls.

"There are a lot of prayers from Wilmington right now that I do well tonight and possibly be the next chief of police in St. Louis," he said Tuesday. "And, you know what, that didn't happen by accident. And it didn't happen just with me. It happened with my deputy chiefs, my commanders, my lieutenants, my sergeants, my corporals, my officers. Because we all did this together and we did this as a community."

This is the third of four stories on the finalists for St. Louis police chief. Read our stories on fellow finalists Michael Sack and Larry Boone.