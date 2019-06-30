Megan Rapinoe may not go to the White House if the United States wins the 2019 Women’s World Cup, but she did accept an invitation to visit the House of Representatives.
Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made the offer on Twitter to Rapinoe and the entire USWNT after it beat France, 2-1, Friday night to advance to the tournament semifinals.
“It may not be the White House, but we’d be happy to welcome @mPinoe & the entire #USWMNT for a tour of the House of Representatives anytime they’d like,” AOC wrote.
It may not be the White House, but we’d be happy to welcome @mPinoe & the entire #USWMNT for a tour of the House of Representatives anytime they’d like. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/ccgqE8vCds— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 28, 2019
Rapinoe responded about an hour later, “Consider it done.”
The exchange came after president Donald Trump called out Rapinoe on Twitter for saying she would not visit the White House. Rapinoe made the comment during an interview months ago that began recirculating on social media ahead of the big World Cup quarterfinal match against France.
Trump said Rapinoe should “win first before she talks,” and then said the team hadn’t yet been invited but now are invited win or lose.
Rapinoe did not let the off-field controversy impact her on-field performance. She scored both of the United States’ goals against France, marking the second consecutive game she’d scored a brace.
After the win, Rapinoe said she was not motivated by “haters,” but instead the people who love her.
“I’m motivated by people like me and people who are fighting for the same things, and I take more energy from that than trying to prove everyone wrong all the time. That’s sort of draining to me,” Rapinoe said.
The USWNT now will play England in a July 2 semifinal at 3 p.m. ET. Fox will broadcast the match. The final will be played July 7 in Lyon. The U.S. is aiming to win a record fourth World Cup title.
— The Orlando Sentinel