Melania Trump encourages face mask use with photo of herself

As the CDC continues to study the spread of the COVID-19, they recommend people wear cloth face coverings in public settings where social distancing measures can be difficult to maintain. Remember, this does not replace the importance of social distancing. pic.twitter.com/eF3o33CUVS— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) April 9, 2020
(CNN) -- First lady Melania Trump shared a photo of herself wearing a cloth face mask in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, becoming the first member of the Trump family to publicly don a face covering.
"As the CDC studies the spread of #COVID-19, they recommend people wear cloth face coverings in public settings when social distancing can be hard to do," the first lady posted on her social media accounts. "Remember, this does NOT replace the importance of social distancing."
The tweet with the still photo came shortly after Trump posted a video of herself holding the mask in her hands, stating the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
The first lady's visual endorsement of federal guidelines for wearing cloth face coverings comes several days after the CDC updated its guidance for the public. On April 3, the recommendations were adjusted to suggest Americans wear non-medical cloth coverings when in public, in large part to prevent the spread of the virus via those who are asymptomatic carriers.
On Sunday, the President was asked during a press briefing about the first lady's support of face coverings, as he has several times stated he would not wear one.
"It's good, no, she feels that way," said the President. "She likes the idea of wearing it, yeah, she does. A lot of people do. Again, it's a recommendation, and I understand that recommendation, and I'm OK with it."
As the CDC studies the spread of #COVID-19, they recommend people wear cloth face coverings in public settings when social distancing can be hard to do. Remember, this does NOT replace the importance of social distancing. pic.twitter.com/HRaQHFgXxn— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) April 9, 2020
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
The news you need to know as you start your day. Includes the top story of the morning and Your Daily 6.