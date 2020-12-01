Melania Trump's White House holiday decor spotlights essential workers

"Mrs. Trump personally selected every detail of the holiday season at the White House, celebrating this land we are all proud to call home," the first lady's office said.

In addition to honoring frontline workers, there is a Kennedy-themed tree in the Vermeil Room, with ornaments featuring an iconic portrait of President John F. Kennedy and sailboats. The tree sits beside the portrait of former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy.

A tree in the Library highlights the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment with a base featuring women's suffrage imagery designed by children in an artwork competition spearheaded by Trump. Another tree in this room features women who were "pioneers for gender equality," the first lady's office said, including artist Georgia O'Keeffe and aviator Harriet Quimby.

The official tree, an 18.5-foot Fraser fir from West Virginia welcomed by the first lady last week, is decorated in the Blue Room with artwork ornaments from children around the country.

The Rose Garden is featured with the White House gingerbread for the first time this year, per the East Wing.

The East Room showcases planes, trains and automobiles, with airplanes and spacecraft hanging from greenery reflected in a large mirror and a "White House Express" train set.

And the China Room this year features a cozy kitchen scene with cookies and baked goods on a dining table, stockings embroidered with "POTUS," "FLOTUS," and "Barron" hanging from a fireplace mantel.