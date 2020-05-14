Melissa Etheridge's son dies at 21 of opioid addiction
Melissa Etheridge

File - In this Aug. 16, 2000 file photo, Melissa Etheridge, left, and Julie Cypher arrive at a fundraiser for the Christopher Reeve Paralysis Foundation in Los Angeles. Etheridge's 21-year-old son Beckett Cypher, whom she had with former partner Julie Cypher, has died. The death was announced Wednesday on the singer-songwriter's Twitter account. No cause of death or other details were given. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian, File)

Melissa Etheridge’s son Beckett Cypher died from opioid addiction Wednesday at 21.

The singer confirmed the cause of death in a tweet Wednesday night.

“Today I joined the hundreds of thousands of families who have lost loved ones to opioid addiction. My son Beckett, who was just 21, struggled to overcome his addiction and finally succumbed to it today. He will be missed by those who loved him, his family and friends. My heart is broken.”

Etheridge, 58, and former partner Julie Cypher welcomed Beckett in 1998, with help from a sperm donation by David Crosby.

Beckett was Etheridge and Cypher’s second child. He had an older sister, Bailey Jean, born a year earlier.

After Etheridge and Cypher split in 2002, she welcomed twins Miller and Johnnie Etheridge with new partner Tammy Lynn Michaels in 2006.

Etheridge had been hosting singalongs on Facebook Live but canceled Wednesday’s.

“I will sing again, soon,” she said at the end of her tweet. “It has always healed me.”

