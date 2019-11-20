A former TV meteorologist has sued the mayor, claiming she defamed him by accusing him of uttering a racial slur on the air.
Jeremy Kappell was fired in January after he spoke a phrase that sounded like "Martin Luther Coon King Jr. Park" during a segment that showed a downtown Rochester, New York, park bearing King's name. Kappell did not correct himself a tthe time but he did apologize later, saying he did not intend to use racially offensive language.
The Rochester mayor, Lovely Warren, and the city council president later demanded that Kappell be fired. They called his language "beyond unacceptable."
The station, WHEC-TV, did fire him.
Kappell said the mayor's actions caused Kappell and his family to suffer and "she has taken zero responsibility and has shown no willingness to move toward a resolution."
Kappell sued in April alleging breach of contract and defamation by WHEC. His suit remains in the pretrial stages.