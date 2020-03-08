Mexican women plan strike on day after International Women's Day

Today is International Women's Day, intended to recognize women's achievements and also highlight the inequalities women still face.
The United Nations is focusing this year on gender equality and human rights for all women and girls. The theme of the commemoration is: "I am Generation Equality: Realizing Women's Rights."
In Mexico, women are planning to stay home from work or school Monday to protest gender violence. After several recent grisly killings, feminists proposed the action to draw attention to Mexico’s stunning levels of attacks on women, and the idea quickly went viral.
Federal and local government offices and dozens of universities are granting leave to female employees and students. Walmart has said its 108,000 female employees in Mexico are free to join the one-day strike. Other corporate supporters include Ford, the Grupo Salinas banking and media conglomerate, and Bimbo, the baked-goods giant.
“This is a way for us to say to the world that Mexican women have value, no matter our age, our place or how we look,” said Minerva Ovando Vilchis, 53, a manager of the civil registry office in Santa Maria del Monte, a suburb of Mexico City. “The authorities in charge of public security are not doing much to defend us.” — CNN and the Associated Press