A Michigan city will pay $190,000 to a Marine veteran and U.S. citizen who was arrested and turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials.
The Grand Rapids City Commission approved the settlement on Tuesday to go to Jilmar Ramos-Gomez, a Michigan native.
In November last year, the city's authorities arrested him after he allegedly set a small fire at a hospital, pulled a fire alarm and ended up on the hospital's helipad, according to the ACLU.
He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor trespassing charge and a judge ordered him released on his own recognizance, his attorney says. But instead of releasing him from jail, local authorities handed him over to ICE, advocates said.
Authorities at the time said that the Kent County sheriff's department had a contract with ICE that meant they had to tell the federal agency when he was about to be released. Ramos-Gomez had claimed he was a foreign national illegally in the country, ICE said in a statement released through the sheriff's office.
ICE said it worked in good faith with the information it had available, and Ramos-Gomez was released after three days in custody.
Ramos-Gomez served in the Marines from October 2011 to August 2014, according to military records. The lance corporal and tank crewman was awarded numerous medals for his service.
He suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of his service in Afghanistan, and has episodes where he disappears and has no recollection of where he's been when he is found again, the ACLU said. It added that's what happened when Grand Rapids authorities arrested him last year.