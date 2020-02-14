Missing girl, 6, found dead in South Carolina
0 comments

Missing girl, 6, found dead in South Carolina

  • 0
A sweetheart of a deal! $3/3 months
South Carolina girl found dead, days after going missing

A Cayce police officer approaches a vehicle at a road block near an entrance to the Churchill Heights neighborhood Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in Cayce, S.C., where six year-old Faye Marie Swetlik recently went missing. Hundreds of officers in Cayce, along with state police and FBI agents, are working around the clock to try to find Swetlik, who was last seen Monday just after getting off a school bus, Cayce Public Safety Officer Sgt. Evan Antley reiterated Thursday. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

The body of 6-year-old Faye Swetlik, missing since Monday after vanishing outside her home in South Carolina, was found Thursday, authorities said.

"It is with extremely heavy hearts that we are announcing that we found a body that the coroner has identified as Faye Marie Swetlik," Chief Byron Snellgrove of the Cayce Department of Public Safety said at a news conference.

Snellgrove said police are treating the case as a homicide. Her autopsy will be conducted Saturday, according to the Lexington County Coroner's Office.

South Carolina girl found dead, days after going missing

This undated photo provided by the Cayce Department of Public Safety shows Faye Marie Swetlik, who has been missing since shortly after getting off her school bus near her South Carolina home Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. Investigators say they have no evidence that the girl was kidnapped from her neighborhood in the state's central city of Cayce, S.C. Authorities have not ruled out that the girl was abducted (Cayce Department of Public Safety via AP)

"At this time no arrests have been made," Snellgrove said, adding "we need you to know that this is a fluid investigation and we are working diligently."

A deceased male was also found during the search, the police chief said, and the investigation is only beginning.

He assured residents the area was safe and took no questions.

She arrived safely at home, but went missing

Faye was last seen playing in her front yard in Cayce after taking the bus home from school Monday. More than 250 officers and investigators spent the past few days searching for her.

The first grader at Springdale Elementary School got off her bus Monday afternoon and safely arrived at her house in the Churchill Heights neighborhood, according to Cayce police Sgt. Evan Antley.

But sometime around 3:45 p.m., her family realized Faye was missing, he said.

Police were called around 5 p.m. and began a search with more than 100 law enforcement personnel, including search dogs. The number of searchers increased to more than 250 by Tuesday and the FBI assisted with the search.

Faye was last seen wearing a black shirt with the word "peace" on it, a flower print skirt and polka dot rain boots, according to the Cayce Department of Public Safety.

Amanda St. Amand • 314-340-8201

@mandystlpd on Twitter

astamand@post-dispatch.com

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports