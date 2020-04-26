Missouri co-starred on 'Saturday Night Live'

Missouri was basically a co-star on "Saturday Night Live" yesterday, with Brad Pitt in the cold open.
Pitt portrayed Dr. Anthony Fauci, deciphering some of President Donald Trump's statements. After Trump was shown saying he wasn't going to fire Fauci, Pitt said: "Yea, I"m getting fired. But until then, I"m going to be there, putting out the facts for whoever is listening. And when I hear things like everyone who has the virus will be cured if you take the Tide Pod challenge, I'll be there to say 'Please don't.'"
Pitt, a Missouri native, then broke character to thank Fauci and health care workers, and introduce the show.
Later in the show, Kate McKinnon and Aidby Bryant had a sketch as grocery store owners touting the food they still had in abundance.
Those products included Hawaiian pizza, cauliflower pasta, and wine from Missouri.
"Some items are extremely in stock," Bryant said.
"We can't get rid of them," McKinnon chimed in.
One more mention: Pete Davidson sang during his music video that he's finished binging "Ozark," which is set ... you guessed it, at the Lake of the Ozarks.
