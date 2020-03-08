Missouri has first positive coronavirus case

Missouri officials announced that a St. Louis County woman has tested positive for coronavirus.
The test result still needs to be confirmed by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The young woman studied abroad in Italy before returning home to St. Louis County.
The 20-year-old woman had a fever and respiratory problems that prompted her to go to Mercy Hospital St. Louis in Creve Coeur. She was evaluated before returning home and quarantining herself along with her parents, who are not showing symptoms, health officials said at a news conference Saturday.
The news comes as the spread of the virus continues around the world.
In Italy, parts of the northern area were put under a strict quarantine. The quarantine affects 16 million people, and will be in place until April 3.
Off the coast of California, a cruise ship with more than 3,500 people was forbidden to dock in San Francisco, and will head to Oakland instead. The cruise ship may the source for nearly 20 cases, including one death after a previous trip.
In Texas, the popular SXSW, a music, film and media conference, was canceled. The festival, in Austin, was supposed to take place next week.
And in China, the source of the outbreak, a hotel that was being used for medical observation collapsed. Early reports said at least 10 people were killed; up to two dozen may still be trapped. The collapse happened in the southeastern city of Quanzhou on Saturday evening. — Colleen Schrappen and wire sources