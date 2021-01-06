Missouri virus vaccine rollout leaves some in the dark

The St. Louis County health department received its first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, sparking hope for more front-line health care workers who are eager to get vaccinated. At the same time, state officials said Missouri had far fewer doses than needed, even for health care workers, leaving area residents in the dark on vaccinations for the general public.

St. Louis County said that it had received 975 doses of the Pfizer Inc. vaccine, and this week will start vaccinating health care workers who have not been able to receive the vaccine elsewhere. The first will include 275 employees in the health department.

The region’s hospitals rolled out their first vaccine clinics on Dec. 14. Two weeks later, CVS and Walgreens began vaccinating area nursing home residents and staff. Patient-facing health care workers and long-term care facility staff and residents are part of the state’s “Phase 1A” group for vaccinations. The next group, or Phase 1B, includes individuals with medical conditions that place them at higher risk, residents over the age of 65, first responders, and essential workers.

But some health care workers have been left with questions about when they’ll be able to get vaccinated.