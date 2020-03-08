Missourians prepare to vote in Tuesday's presidential primary

The Missouri presidential primary vote is Tuesday.
Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden are on the ballot, along with 20 other candidates, most no longer running. The big question is if one of the two candidates can grab a large enough share of the votes to break through.
Biden swung through St. Louis Saturday with an outdoor rally in Kiener Plaza. His stump speech criticized Republican President Donald Trump, not his Democratic opponent.
Biden said he’s running on “a positive progressive vision for the future” and not to “turn this primary into a campaign of negative attacks.”
Sanders is scheduled to hold a rally Monday at the Stifel Theatre. — Jack Suntrup and Mark Schlinkmann