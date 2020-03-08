Missourians prepare to vote in Tuesday's presidential primary
Missourians prepare to vote in Tuesday's presidential primary

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden stumps at Kiener Plaza

"I love Joe Biden. He's been my first choice from the beginning. He's calm, he's kind," said Robin Pettypiece of Kirkwood, right, who holds a STL Biden sign during a rally for Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden at Kiener Plaza on Saturday, March 7, 2020, in St. Louis. The Missouri presidential primary is Tuesday, March 10. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

The Missouri presidential primary vote is Tuesday. 

Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden are on the ballot, along with 20 other candidates, most no longer running. The big question is if one of the two candidates can grab a large enough share of the votes to break through.

At least one poll showed the race between the two was a statistical tie.

Biden swung through St. Louis Saturday with an outdoor rally in Kiener Plaza. His stump speech criticized Republican President Donald Trump, not his Democratic opponent.

Biden said he’s running on “a positive progressive vision for the future” and not to “turn this primary into a campaign of negative attacks.”

Sanders is scheduled to hold a rally Monday at the Stifel Theatre. — Jack Suntrup and Mark Schlinkmann

