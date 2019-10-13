BATTER UP! GET 6 MONTHS FOR $19.99
Bryant bounces back to lead Missouri over Mississippi

Missouri quarterback Kelly Bryant runs the ball during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

In Mizzou’s first home sellout in five years, the Tigers had more than enough firepower to outlast the Rebels in the second half — and needed every flicker of offense to survive their first challenge deep into the second half during this five-game homestand. Flipping between quarterbacks, the Rebels did just enough to keep most of the capacity crowd of 62,621 hanging around on a chilly night, but the Tigers (5-1, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) had a counterpunch for every Rebel jab.

In four previous wins over West Virginia, Southeast Missouri, South Carolina and Troy, the Tigers led after three quarters by 31, 47, 17 and 32 points, respectively. This time, a bit of suspense still lingered.

The Tigers next take their five-game winning streak on the road, facing hapless Vanderbilt (1-5, 0-3) on Saturday. Mizzou should find itself ranked in The Associated Press Top 25 on Sunday, thanks to losses by a handful of teams ranked in the bottom half of the poll.

