Missouri quarterback Kelly Bryant runs the ball during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
In Mizzou’s first home sellout in five years, the Tigers had more than enough firepower to outlast the Rebels in the second half — and needed every flicker of offense to survive their first challenge deep into the second half during this five-game homestand. Flipping between quarterbacks, the Rebels did just enough to keep most of the capacity crowd of 62,621 hanging around on a chilly night, but the Tigers (5-1, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) had a counterpunch for every Rebel jab.
In four previous wins over West Virginia, Southeast Missouri, South Carolina and Troy, the Tigers led after three quarters by 31, 47, 17 and 32 points, respectively. This time, a bit of suspense still lingered.
The Tigers next take their five-game winning streak on the road, facing hapless Vanderbilt (1-5, 0-3) on Saturday. Mizzou should find itself ranked in The Associated Press Top 25 on Sunday, thanks to losses by a handful of teams ranked in the bottom half of the poll.
Bryant bounces back to lead Missouri over Mississippi
Mississippi head coach Matt Luke, left, jumps in the air during the final seconds of the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Mississippi running back Snoop Conner, bottom, is tackled by Missouri defensive lineman Tre Williams, top, during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Mississippi quarterback John Rhys Plumlee throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri running back Dawson Downing, left, reaches the ball across the goal line to score a touchdown as Mississippi defensive back Jaylon Jones, right, tries to stop him during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Mississippi running back Scottie Phillips, left, catches a touchdown pass in front of Missouri defensive lineman Isaiah McGuire, right, during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Mississippi quarterback John Rhys Plumlee runs between Missouri defenders during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Mississippi quarterback John Rhys Plumlee, bottom, is turned upside down as he is tackled by Missouri linebacker Nick Bolton, top, during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri head coach Barry Odom, center, laughs while talking with referees during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Mississippi wide receiver Elijah Moore, right, pulls in a touchdown pass in front of Missouri safety Joshuah Bledsoe during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri wide receiver Johnathon Johnson, bottom, is tackled by Mississippi defensive back Jon Haynes, top, during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
