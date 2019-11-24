Subscribe for 99¢
Tennessee clinches bowl berth, beats Missouri 24-20

Missouri quarterback Kelly Bryant warms up before an NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

From Mizzou sports beat writer Dave Matter: 

The Missouri Tigers still are trapped in football hell.

That’s how offensive coordinator Derek Dooley has described the Tigers’ offensive famine that contributed greatly to the team’s four-game losing streak. Make it five straight losses.

The loss to the Tennessee volunteers leaves Mizzou's football team with questions, including: Will a six-win regular season be enough to preserve Odom’s job another season? If so, will he shake up his offensive coaching staff after its midseason collapse?

Read more