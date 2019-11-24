From Mizzou sports beat writer Dave Matter:
The Missouri Tigers still are trapped in football hell.
That’s how offensive coordinator Derek Dooley has described the Tigers’ offensive famine that contributed greatly to the team’s four-game losing streak. Make it five straight losses.
The loss to the Tennessee volunteers leaves Mizzou's football team with questions, including: Will a six-win regular season be enough to preserve Odom’s job another season? If so, will he shake up his offensive coaching staff after its midseason collapse?