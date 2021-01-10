Mo. AG a leader of group that sent robocall supporting march on U.S. Capitol

“Attorney General Schmitt absolutely had no knowledge of or involvement in the robocall, and condemns the violence that took place on Wednesday in the strongest possible terms, period,” Schmitt spokesman Chris Nuelle said in a statement.

Nuelle didn’t respond to questions about Schmitt’s duties as vice chairman, or whether Schmitt regretted his role in attempting to reverse Trump’s election loss by joining an ill-fated Texas lawsuit, given the deadly violence that occurred Wednesday.