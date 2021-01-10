Mo. AG a leader of group that sent robocall supporting march on U.S. Capitol

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt had “no knowledge” of a robocall a group tied to GOP attorneys general sent out ahead of violent clashes at the U.S. Capitol, Schmitt’s spokesman said Saturday.
The Rule of Law Defense Fund, a fundraising entity connected to the Republican Attorneys General Association, sent out the robocalls a day before the siege, NBC News reported, following an investigation by the watchdog group Documented.
The robocall urged people to march to the U.S. Capitol, using phrases such as “continue to fight” and “stop the steal,” Documented reported.
Schmitt is vice chairman of the Republican Attorneys General Association.
“Attorney General Schmitt absolutely had no knowledge of or involvement in the robocall, and condemns the violence that took place on Wednesday in the strongest possible terms, period,” Schmitt spokesman Chris Nuelle said in a statement.
Nuelle didn’t respond to questions about Schmitt’s duties as vice chairman, or whether Schmitt regretted his role in attempting to reverse Trump’s election loss by joining an ill-fated Texas lawsuit, given the deadly violence that occurred Wednesday.