Monday, some businesses in St. Louis City and County will reopen

St. Louis and St. Louis County on Monday will join counties across the region in lifting shutdowns, easing restrictions and allowing some businesses to reopen, after weeks of strict coronavirus precautions.
But businesses across the region aren’t uniformly jumping at the opportunity. Some worry about employees, others about patrons and still others about unemployment benefits. And that hesitation to reopen sheds light on just how quickly the economy could bounce back after months of spiking unemployment numbers and lost revenue.
Don’t expect everything to look like it did two months ago: Customers will be asked to wear masks and have their temperatures taken. Shoppers will have to stay 6 feet apart, and many businesses have installed plastic barriers between counters, tables and clients.
— LEAH THORSEN AND JACOB BARKER, ST. LOUIS POST-DISPATCH
