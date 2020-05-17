Monday, some businesses in St. Louis City and County will reopen
0 comments

Monday, some businesses in St. Louis City and County will reopen

  • 0
Full access: $3 for 3 months.
Working in the new normal in St. Louis County

Kathy Taylor tries an eye shield at a hair washing station as stylist Amanda Kamp looks on at the Kathy Taylor Salon in Clayton on Friday, May 15, 2020 as businesses prepare for a Monday opening. Unable to get plexiglass sheets, Taylor's husband Andrew Poisson devised a system for hanging shower curtains between stations. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

St. Louis and St. Louis County on Monday will join counties across the region in lifting shutdowns, easing restrictions and allowing some businesses to reopen, after weeks of strict coronavirus precautions. 

But businesses across the region aren’t uniformly jumping at the opportunity. Some worry about employees, others about patrons and still others about unemployment benefits. And that hesitation to reopen sheds light on just how quickly the economy could bounce back after months of spiking unemployment numbers and lost revenue.

Don’t expect everything to look like it did two months ago: Customers will be asked to wear masks and have their temperatures taken. Shoppers will have to stay 6 feet apart, and many businesses have installed plastic barriers between counters, tables and clients.

Read more about how businesses and local officials are approaching reopening.

— LEAH THORSEN AND JACOB BARKER, ST. LOUIS POST-DISPATCH

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports