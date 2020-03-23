More people finding pets during 'stay at home' orders

Shelters may even struggle to keep operations running as they face staffing shortages due to employees becoming sick.

"Sadly, some shelters and rescues will never be able to reopen their doors due to lost revenue (from) a lack of adoptions," said Colleen Paige, a lifestyle expert who created National Puppy Day, as well as National Dog Day and Cat Day.

"They'll be forced to euthanize many more animals if they can't find foster homes or adopters. Thus, it's vital that people are willing to foster, even if they can't make the long-term commitment of giving a permanent home," Paige said.

Raising a puppy isn't easy, and puppies do grow up. A number of puppies are surrendered to the Humane Society around the 5-month mark because they've outgrown the cute stage.

But don't worry: if you're ready for a puppy, no doubt there's one ready for you. On National Puppy Day, get in touch with your local shelter to see how you can find a friend.