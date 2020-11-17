 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'More people may die' Biden warns as Trump stalls transition
0 comments

'More people may die' Biden warns as Trump stalls transition

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
State to reopen field hospital; Boston offers business help

Priscilla Flint-Banks holds a photograph of her 87-year-old mother, Ruby Mae Kinney, who died during April of COVID-19, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston. Once a coronavirus hot spot, Massachusetts was seen as a model for infection control this summer as coronavirus cases and deaths dwindled. Now, experts are warning the state could be headed for a bleak winter as its cases climb once again and confirmed deaths surpass 10,000. Massachusetts hit 10,015 confirmed coronavirus deaths on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 nearly nine months after the state’s initial case was detected. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden warned of dire consequences if President Donald Trump and his administration continue to refuse to coordinate with his transition team on the coronavirus pandemic and block briefings on national security, policy issues and vaccine plans.

The remarks marked Biden's toughest to date on Trump's failure to acknowledge his election loss and cooperate with the incoming administration for a peaceful transfer of power.

"More people may die if we don't coordinate," Biden told reporters during a news conference Monday in Wilmington, Delaware.

Biden and his aides — and a small but growing group of Republicans — have emphasized the importance of being briefed on White House efforts to control the pandemic and distribute prospective vaccines. The Trump administration is working on its own distribution plan, while Biden's chief of staff indicated his transition team will proceed with their own planning separately because of the obstruction.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, said it's "absolutely crucial that the apparent president-elect and his team have full access to the planning that has gone on" for vaccine distribution.

"It is no easy matter" to distribute a vaccine, Collins said, so "it's absolutely imperative for public health, that all of the planning that's gone on for which the current administration deserves credit, be shared with the new administration."

Collins' remarks were echoed Monday by Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska. Last week, a larger group of Republicans in Congress called on the Trump administration to allow Biden to begin receiving national security briefings.

The outgoing president has refused so far to bend to pressure from Democrats or Republicans as he continues to dispute his loss to Biden, who has surpassed the 270 electoral vote threshold to become president and is leading Trump by more than 5.5 million votes nationally.

Cooperation between the outgoing and incoming administrations, traditionally a key component to the peaceful transfer of power in the United States, takes on heightened significance this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, which is escalating dramatically heading into the holiday season.

Biden called the vaccine distribution a "huge, huge undertaking," and said that if his team has to wait until he takes office to dig into the government's distribution plan, they'll be "behind, over a month, month and a half."

Before taking questions, Biden outlined his plans to alleviate inequality and boost the U.S. economy but said that any structural reforms depended first on reining in the pandemic and delivering more immediate relief.

"Once we shut down the virus and deliver economic relief to workers and businesses, then we can start to build back better than before," he said.

Biden has vowed to spend trillions of dollars to reinvigorate U.S. manufacturing, expand health care coverage and combat climate change, among other priorities. But his chief priority remains controlling the pandemic, which is surging to record levels and forcing state and local leaders to implement new rounds of restrictions on local businesses.

The president-elect has so far tried to sidestep difficult questions about whether he might support a short-term national lockdown to arrest the surge of coronavirus cases. Since defeating Trump, Biden has devoted most of his public remarks to encouraging Americans to wear masks and embrace social distancing measures.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports