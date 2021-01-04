More than 4.2 million Americans have been given their first COVID-19 vaccine

With more than 4.2 million people given their first doses of COVID-19 vaccines so far, experts say the pace of inoculation in the US needs to speed up.

"No excuses — we're not where we want to be, but hopefully we'll pick up some momentum and get back to where we want to be with regard to getting it into people's arms," Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Sunday on NBC's Meet The Press.

More than 4.2 million people had been given the first dose of coronavirus vaccines as of Saturday morning and 13 million doses had been distributed, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Covid Data Tracker said. The federal government had repeatedly promised 20 million people would have received their first shots by the end of the year.

But the pace is picking up, with about 1.5 million doses administered in 72 hours, Fauci said. That means the speed of vaccinations is actually better than the numbers suggest at first glance, he added.

Moncef Slaoui, chief adviser for Operation Warp Speed, told CBS's Margaret Brennan Sunday that 17.5 million doses have been shipped and that the US federal government is optimistic they will be administered more quickly.