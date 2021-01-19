More than 60% of all US COVID-19 cases were reported since Election Day.

The US has just surpassed 24 million COVID-19 cases — and more than 60% of them have been reported since Election Day.

The stunning numbers follow brutal surges in the past months — during which the US saw hundreds of thousands of new cases daily, while COVID-19 hospitalization and death numbers reached all-time highs.

And just about a year since the first COVID-19 case was reported in the US, the country's death toll is fast approaching 400,000 — more than the number of Americans who died in World War I, the Vietnam War and the Korean War combined and nearly as many Americans who died in World War II.

Currently, more than 123,800 Americans are hospitalized with the virus, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

While that number may be down from its Jan. 6 peak of 132,476, hospitals and health care workers across the country are still under tremendous pressure. In Georgia, one hospital official told CNN affiliate WSB they were so full they had to treat patients in hallways and ambulances.

And while new cases across the country have also been trending down since hitting a peak last week, experts urge Americans not to let their guard down yet.