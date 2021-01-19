More than 60% of all US COVID-19 cases were reported since Election Day.

The US has just surpassed 24 million COVID-19 cases — and more than 60% of them have been reported since Election Day.
The stunning numbers follow brutal surges in the past months — during which the US saw hundreds of thousands of new cases daily, while COVID-19 hospitalization and death numbers reached all-time highs.
And just about a year since the first COVID-19 case was reported in the US, the country's death toll is fast approaching 400,000 — more than the number of Americans who died in World War I, the Vietnam War and the Korean War combined and nearly as many Americans who died in World War II.
Currently, more than 123,800 Americans are hospitalized with the virus, according to the COVID Tracking Project.
While that number may be down from its Jan. 6 peak of 132,476, hospitals and health care workers across the country are still under tremendous pressure. In Georgia, one hospital official told CNN affiliate WSB they were so full they had to treat patients in hallways and ambulances.
And while new cases across the country have also been trending down since hitting a peak last week, experts urge Americans not to let their guard down yet.
For one, even with the apparent improvement, the country still averaged about 207,000 new cases daily in the past seven days.
"The virus has established itself in the human population and it's not going anywhere," infectious disease expert Amesh Adalja told CNN. "We're going to see a lot of transmission until we cross the threshold for herd immunity."
But also, the COVID-19 variant first identified in the UK is spreading across the US and experts have warned that while it does not appear to be more deadly, it is more easily transmittable and will lead to even more infections.
More than 120 cases of the variant have been identified across 20 states, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And the agency warned last week a model trajectory of the variant in the US "exhibits rapid growth in early 2021."
"In some ways, it's much worse that it is more contagious because it will infect many, many more people and unfortunately probably will end up killing more people," Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, told CNN Monday night. — CNN