More than 11,000 families in St. Louis have their medical debt forgiven

In a broader effort to push for Medicaid expansion in Missouri, United Church of Christ congregations and the Deaconess Foundation on Saturday announced they’d paid pennies on the dollar for $12.9 million in medical debt.
More than 11,000 families from across dozens of ZIP codes in St. Louis and St. Louis County will receive yellow envelopes in the mail this week notifying them that lingering medical bills have been paid. The average reimbursement is $1,166.
Fourteen UCC congregations raised about $60,000 and the Deaconess Foundation matched $40,000 for the campaign. With the help of RIP Medical Debt, a New York-based nonprofit organization, the money bought $12.9 million in debt relief that typically would have been purchased by a debt collection company.
Teara Norris, 34, one of the recipients, said she wasn’t aware how much of her debt was going to be forgiven, but she owes about $10,000, mainly for frequent hospital stays and blood transfusions. She said she was born with sickle cell anemia, a blood cell disorder.
“I feel like it’s going to be a life-changer for me and my family,” said Norris, of St. Louis, who has two children. “I am going to be able to not worry and stress about the medical bills that I have. … It’s going to prepare me to take care of my family.”