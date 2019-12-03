When first responders arrived at Lisa Snyder's home in Pennsylvania on September 23, they found a horrific scene.
Snyder's 8-year-old son and 4-year-old daughter were in the basement, hanging by their necks from a support beam, a probable cause affidavit filed with the court said. The children were in cardiac arrest and died a few days later, the affidavit said.
Snyder told investigators that she thought the children killed themselves, the affidavit said. Her son was bullied at school and had talked about taking his life, his mother told troopers, and he told her he didn't want to die alone.
But that story was a lie, prosecutors say. Investigators found no evidence that the boy was being bullied.
On Monday, more than two months after the children died, Snyder, 36, was arrested and charged with murdering Conner and Brinley.
Snyder's attorney, Dennis Charles, declined to comment when reached Monday on the phone. "My policy has always been not to discuss active cases with the media," he said.
Berks County District Attorney John Adams said at a news conference Monday that Snyder continues to maintain the children killed themselves.
He described investigators' findings but offered no motive.
"I don't know that there's any explanation for her behavior at all. I don't think that I can stand up here nor can anyone explain the horrific loss of two innocent children's lives," Adams said.
Snyder was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of endangering the welfare of children, two counts of third-degree murder, tampering with/fabricating physical evidence, cruelty to animals and sexual intercourse with an animal.
She's being held without bond in the Berks County Prison.
The woman told investigators children made fun of Conner "because he is fat" and he would often tell his mother he hated school. She also claimed that he had considered ending his own life "but I am scared to go by myself" according to a police affidavit.
First responders found the children in the basement, hanging from the beam about three feet apart, the affidavit said.