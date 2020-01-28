Mother of 2 missing kids found in Hawaii with new husband
0 comments

Mother of 2 missing kids found in Hawaii with new husband

  • 0
Support local journalism for 99¢
Mom of 2 missing kids found in Hawaii with new husband

FILE - This combination photo of undated file photos, released by National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, show missing children Joshua "JJ" Vallow, left, and Tylee Ryan. Police say the mother of two missing kids has been found in Hawaii, along with her new husband, but the children still have not been located. Seventeen-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow have been missing since September 2019, and police say their mother, Lori Vallow Daybell, and her new husband Chad Daybell, lied to investigators about where the children are. When police returned to their home in Idaho to question them again, the adults had disappeared. (National Center for Missing & Exploited Children via AP, File)

The mother and stepfather of 2 missing children were found in Hawaii after fleeing their Idaho home months ago

The mother of two missing Idaho children has until Thursday to physically produce them to authorities, according to a court order served by police on Saturday.

Lori Vallow, the children's mother, and her husband, Chad Daybell, were served with a search warrant after authorities found the couple in Hawaii, the Kaua'i Police Department said Sunday.

Joshua "JJ" Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 17, who have not been seen or heard from since September, were not with the couple, and there is no evidence that they were ever in Hawaii, authorities said.

Lori Vallow and Daybell fled their home in Rexburg, Idaho, in November, when authorities began searching for JJ and Tylee. It appears now that Vallow and Daybell have been staying on Kaua'i, though it is unclear how long the couple has been on the island.

Rexburg police believe the couple may have information that could help locate the children, and accused them of fleeing and not cooperating with the investigation.

CNN has attempted to reach Vallow and Daybell for comment.

On Saturday, Kaua'i police served Vallow with a court order to produce the children to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare or Rexburg police within five days. Vallow could be subject to civil or criminal contempt of court if she doesn't comply, authorities said in a statement.

Then on Sunday, Kaua'i and Rexburg police searched the couple's vehicle and their townhome in Princeville, Hawaii, according to CNN affiliate East Idaho News.

Police did not say what, if any, evidence they found, and all documents related to the case are under seal, Rexburg police said in a statement.

The couple has not been charged and no arrest warrants have been issued for them in Hawaii.

"KPD's desire is to continue to assist the Rexburg police in whatever way we can with their efforts to locate the missing children," Kaua'i Police Chief Todd G. Raybuck said in a statement. "It's our sincere hope that the children have a safe return."

Relatives of the couple and the children have pleaded for Vallow and Daybell to cooperate in the investigation.

Earlier this month, Matt Daybell, the brother of Chad Daybell, released a statement urging his brother to "come forward and cooperate with police."

JJ's biological grandparents, Kay and Larry Woodcock, offered a $20,000 reward for information on the whereabouts of JJ or Tylee.

Police determined the children were missing in late November -- four months after Vallow's estranged husband was killed in their former home state, Arizona, and shortly after she moved with the children to Idaho and remarried.

Amanda St. Amand • 314-340-8201

@mandystlpd on Twitter

astamand@post-dispatch.com

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports