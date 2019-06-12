The ex-wife of a man who was found guilty of killing their five children in South Carolina took the stand this week to ask jurors not to sentence him to death.
Amber Kyzer was married to Timothy Jones Jr. for eight years and lived in Lexington County until 2012 -- when they got a divorce and shared joint custody of their children.
After their marriage ended, she was left without a job, a car or a license, and believed it'd be best to give her former husband primary custody of the children, CNN affiliate WIS reported.
"I had nothing to offer my children, I could not provide for them," she said. "As a mother, I made the best decision I could. I trusted my husband at the time. He promised to take care of our children."
Then on August 28, 2014, she called her children like she always did at 7 p.m. -- but something was different. Her children were screaming in the background and her son sounded like he was gasping for air, she said. Then her husband disconnected the phone, and did not answer numerous calls from her afterward, she said.
She later found out he'd killed their children Mera, 8; Elias, 7; Nahtahn, 6; Gabriel, 2; and Abigail 1.
Jones pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, WIS reported. After three weeks of testimony, a jury found him guilty of five counts of murder on June 4. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty and a jury will determine the punishment.
Kyzer said while she was outraged at Jones for killing the children, she was pleading for his life on their behalf.
"He did not show my children mercy by any means. But my kids loved him and if I'm speaking on behalf of my kids and not myself, that's what I would have to say," she testified Tuesday. "I'm not here for me. The mom in me wants him to feel everything that I feel, that my kids felt. Nothing justifies, nothing justifies what you've done."
During the hearing, she turned to the man she was once married to and told him how she loved him at one point, and so did their children. Jones wiped away tears with a handkerchief.
Her husband dumped the children's bodies in trash bags off a dirt road in Alabama. He was arrested while driving on September 6, 2014.
South Carolina Department of Corrections officers -- Lt. Travis Pressley and Ben Boyd -- testified how after he was processed and put in a room, Jones came clean and described how he strangled and choked his children.