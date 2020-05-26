Mountain biker attacked by grizzly bear
Grizzly bear cub

FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2013 file photo, a grizzly bear cub searches for fallen fruit beneath an apple tree a few miles from the north entrance to Yellowstone National Park in Gardiner, Mont.  (Alan Rogers/Casper Star-Tribune via AP, File)

BILLINGS, Montana -- A mountain biker was attacked by a grizzly bear Monday near the southern Montana community of Big Sky, according to authorities.

Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks spokesperson Morgan Jacobsen told the Billings Gazette that the man was able to walk away and find help. He was airlifted to a hospital with injuries to his face and back and is stable in critical condition. He was not sure how far the mountain biker had to walk to get help. 

The man, in his 60s, had likely surprised the bear after rounding a sharp corner on a trail on private property, according to the wildlife agency's initial investigation. Jacobsen said the attack did not appear to be predatory.

The trail is closed during the investigation. Authorities are not searching for the bear.

Jacobsen reminded people in bear country to carry bear spray, stay in groups, watch for signs of the animals and keep away from areas with animal carcasses.

