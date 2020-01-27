Mourning music stars use Grammys stage to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant

DJ Khaled said the news about Bryant's death was "devastating." He took part in a tribute to the late Nipsey Hussle that also included John Legend, Meek Mill, Kirk Franklin, Roddy Ricch and YG. They performed "Letter to Nipsey" and "Higher."
At the end of the performance, each performer turned around and pointed toward a screen with a picture of Hussle and Bryant. The tribute prompted a standing ovation that lasted for more than a minute.
"Long live Nip. Long live Kobe Bryant. Long live Gianna. The marathon continues," Khaled said.
Run-DMC member Joseph "Run" Simmons held up a white Bryant Jersey during the group's performance of "Walk This Way" with Aerosmith.
Outside Staples Center, fans wearing Bryant's No. 8 and No. 24 jerseys flocked to the arena to show their respect for the Laker legend. A few hundred people gathered at L.A. Live in front of a mega screen with a smiling Bryant that read, "In Loving Memory of KOBE BRYANT 1978-2020"
Smokey Robinson choked up on camera as he spoke of Bryant, whom he called a friend.
"As a dad myself, to think that his daughter was there with him and there was nothing he could do for her," he said. "My god."
62nd Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Usher, left, and Lil Nas X arrive at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jordan Strauss
62nd Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Zanna Roberts Rassi arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jordan Strauss
62nd Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Tove Lo arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jordan Strauss
62nd Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Labrinth arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jordan Strauss
62nd Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Mariachi los Camperos arrive at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jordan Strauss
62nd Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Ashley McBryde arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jordan Strauss
62nd Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Steve Lacy arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jordan Strauss
62nd Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Megan Pormer arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jordan Strauss
62nd Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Bonnie Raitt arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jordan Strauss
62nd Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Ozzy Osbourne,left, and Kelly Osbourne arrive at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jordan Strauss
62nd Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Billy Porter arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jordan Strauss
62nd Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Iggy Pop, left, and Nina Alu arrive at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jordan Strauss
62nd Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Tyler, the Creator arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jordan Strauss
62nd Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Brad Goreski arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jordan Strauss
62nd Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Lettuce arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jordan Strauss
62nd Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Lizzo arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jordan Strauss
62nd Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Joy Villa arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jordan Strauss
62nd Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
James Blake, left, and Jameela Jamil arrive at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jordan Strauss
62nd Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Cage The Elephant arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jordan Strauss
62nd Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Anderson .Paak, from left, Jae Lin and Soul Rasheed arrive at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jordan Strauss
62nd Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Esperanza Spalding arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jordan Strauss
62nd Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Ariana Grande arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jordan Strauss
62nd Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Kevin Jonas, left, and Danielle Jonas arrive at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jordan Strauss
62nd Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Priyanka Chopra, left, and Nick Jonas arrive at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jordan Strauss
62nd Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Kevin Jonas, from left, Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas, of the Jonas Brothers, arrive at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jordan Strauss
62nd Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Iggy Pop, left, and Nina Alu arrive at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jordan Strauss
62nd Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Brittany Howard arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jordan Strauss
62nd Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Chrissy Teigen, left, and John Legend arrive at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jordan Strauss
62nd Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Harley Streten, left and Paige Elkington arrive at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jordan Strauss
62nd Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Ricky Rebel arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jordan Strauss
62nd Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Giuliana Rancic arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jordan Strauss
62nd Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Jameela Jamil arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jordan Strauss
62nd Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Cage The Elephant arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jordan Strauss
62nd Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Priyanka Chopra, left, and Nick Jonas arrive at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jordan Strauss
62nd Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Iggy Pop, left, and Nina Alu arrive at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jordan Strauss
62nd Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Charlie Wilson arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jordan Strauss
62nd Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Maggie Rogers arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jordan Strauss
62nd Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
FKA twigs arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jordan Strauss
62nd Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Billie Eilish arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jordan Strauss
62nd Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Rosalia arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jordan Strauss
62nd Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Finneas O'Connell, left, and Billie Eilish arrive at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jordan Strauss
62nd Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Phillip Sweet, from left, Kimberly Schlapman, Jimi Westbrook and Karen Fairchild, of Little Big Town, arrive at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jordan Strauss
62nd Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Lil Nas X arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jordan Strauss
62nd Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Tyler, the Creator arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jordan Strauss
62nd Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Brandi Carlile, left, and Catherine Shepherd arrive at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jordan Strauss
62nd Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Camila Cabello arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jordan Strauss
62nd Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Cyndi Lauper arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jordan Strauss
62nd Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Alessandra Ambrosio arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jordan Strauss
62nd Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Heidi Klum, left, and Tom Kaulitz arrive at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jordan Strauss
62nd Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
xxx arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jordan Strauss
62nd Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
H.E.R. arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jordan Strauss
62nd Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Anwar Hadid, left, and Dua Lipa arrive at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jordan Strauss
62nd Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Gary Clark Jr. arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jordan Strauss