Mourning music stars use Grammys stage to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant

Alicia Keys, second left, and members of Boys II Men, from left, Nathan Morris, Wanya Morris and Shawn Stockman, sing "It's So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday" during a tribute to the late Kobe Bryant, seen on screen, at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.

From the red carpet to the main stage, sadness loomed over music's biggest night Sunday at the arena in downtown Los Angeles where Kobe Bryant played for 20 years for the city's NBA team.

Bryant's death in a helicopter crash earlier in the day was acknowledged in the opening minutes of the Grammys broadcast. Before her performance, Lizzo said, "This is for Kobe." She went on to perform "Truth Hurts" and "Cuz I Love You."

Host Alicia Keys said she was feeling "crazy sad" about Bryant. She was joined on stage with Boyz II Men, who collectively sang "It's So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday."

"The whole wide world lost a hero," the singer said in front of the audience. "We are standing her literally heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built."

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others were killed in the crash on a steep hillside in dense morning fog in Southern California. He was 41 and had retired from the Lakers in 2016.

Some shed tears for Bryant on the red carpet. Others were almost speechless ahead of the 62nd annual awards show.

Music artists including Billy Ray Cyrus, Rick Ross and Kirk Franklin paid tribute to Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star and five-time champion. Debbie Allen, who is married to former Laker Norm Nixon, was seen crying.

DJ Khaled said the news about Bryant's death was "devastating." He took part in a tribute to the late Nipsey Hussle that also included John Legend, Meek Mill, Kirk Franklin, Roddy Ricch and YG. They performed "Letter to Nipsey" and "Higher."

At the end of the performance, each performer turned around and pointed toward a screen with a picture of Hussle and Bryant. The tribute prompted a standing ovation that lasted for more than a minute.

"Long live Nip. Long live Kobe Bryant. Long live Gianna. The marathon continues," Khaled said.

Run-DMC member Joseph "Run" Simmons held up a white Bryant Jersey during the group's performance of "Walk This Way" with Aerosmith.

Outside Staples Center, fans wearing Bryant's No. 8 and No. 24 jerseys flocked to the arena to show their respect for the Laker legend. A few hundred people gathered at L.A. Live in front of a mega screen with a smiling Bryant that read, "In Loving Memory of KOBE BRYANT 1978-2020"

Smokey Robinson choked up on camera as he spoke of Bryant, whom he called a friend.

"As a dad myself, to think that his daughter was there with him and there was nothing he could do for her," he said. "My god."

