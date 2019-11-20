Put a late-night talk host, a tennis legend and a retired NFL great on the dance floor, and what you get is the halftime show at the NBA's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Serena Williams and Rob Gronkowski, formerly of the New England Patriots, tried their hand with the Laker Girls on Tuesday night. So did James Corden.
It was quickly clear that they had spent some time prepping for their moment in the spotlight.
Venus WIlliams, James Corden and Gronk all performed during halftime at Staples 😂🕺 pic.twitter.com/oX0BEJ1aVm— NBA TV (@NBATV) November 20, 2019